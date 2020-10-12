Langley recreation club in a pickle over tournament that benefits kids

Pickleball club had to cancel its second annual tournament but still donated to Douglas Park School

The LAPD passed the paddle and lots of kids will benefit.

In this case it’s a pickleball paddle and the Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers (LAPD) raised $1,275 for The Douglas Park Community School Society.

The local recreational club had planned on building on the success of its first tournament in 2019 when about 150 people gathered to compete at Douglas Park as well as the Timms Community Centre (when rains drove them indoors). The people came from not only Langley but also all around B.C., as well as Alberta and the U.S. The tournament raised $4,000.

The club couldn’t host the tournament due to COVID-19 but still wanted to support the inner-city school.

“They’re our neighbours, right next to our wonderful new courts,” said player Clint Davies, “and we’re delighted to continue to offer them our support. Of course, we’re crossing our fingers that 2021 will enable us to host our ‘annual’ tournament and bring people to Langley.”

Herv Bezjak and Janet Bennett represented the Douglas Park Community School Society at the cheque presentation. Hélène Robillard, Larry Noble, Holly Tetz and Margo Barber who helped ‘pass the hat’ among LAPD players. Behind the net are more players in the Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers group. (LAPD/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

