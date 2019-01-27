Braedon Fleming stopped 25 of 26 shots on Tuesday night.

Langley Rivermen hockey team makes it six in a row

Team clinches spot in the 2019 BCHL playoffs, win marks 200th career victory for head coach

Bobby Henderson picked up his 200th career win as head coach of the Langley Rivermen and the hockey team clinched a playoff spot as they beat the Wenatchee Wild 6-2 in the first of three road games Friday.

Rivermen now have six straight victories.

With 12 games left in the regular season, Langley is now guaranteed a spot in the 2019 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) Playoffs.

Henderson is in his eighth year as part of the Rivermen coaching staff and seventh season as head coach and general manager.

He spent five seasons in the BCHL, including a season as captain, with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Win number five was recorded Tuesday, Jan. 22, at home with 2-1 victory against the West Kelowna Warriors.

In the second and final meeting with the Warriors this season, goalie Braedon Fleming stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced for the home side.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Rivermen bounce back from frustrating road trip

Langley will next head up to Merritt to take on the Centennials on Sunday, and on Wednesday they will make their final trip to Chilliwack in the regular season.

The Rivermen return home on Saturday, Feb. 2 to host the Coquitlam Express.

Tickets for home games can be purchased at the George Preston Recreation Centre “The Lodge” at 20699 42 Ave in Langley box office 45 minutes before puck drop, by calling 604-229-2352 or emailing tickets@langleyrivermen.com.

