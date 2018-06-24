Langley Rivermen picked to play with Ottawa Senators

Eighteen-year-old Angus Crookshank signed in Saturday’s NHL entry draft.

Angus Crookshank (Special to the Langley Advance)

It was a busy morning on Saturday for the league with seven players selected in the NHL entry draft in Dallas.

In the fifth round at No. 126, the Senators came calling again when they selected Langley Rivermen forward Angus Crookshank, an 18-year-old from North Vancouver.

The 2017 gold medallist with Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) will play at the University of New Hampshire next season.

He’s a left-handed shooter, measuring 5 ft. 11 in., who up until now played left wing for Langley. He scored 45 points in 42 games for the Rivermen last year.

The draft haul punctuates an outstanding 2017-18 season for the BCHL which included a Doyle Cup victory for the Wenatchee Wild and an RBC Cup national title for the Chilliwack Chiefs as well as a record 153 commitments to college hockey.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fraser Valley Fusion wins it the hard way
Next story
An away win for Langley Thunder

Just Posted

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

Langley Rivermen picked to play with Ottawa Senators

Eighteen-year-old Angus Crookshank signed in Saturday’s NHL entry draft.

VIDEO: Fire at Driediger Farms in Langley

Building used for fresh blueberry storage burns

Second term sought for Langley school trustee

David Tod wants to be re-elected to the board of education when voters go to the polls in October.

BREAKING: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

Popular Banners Restaurant goes up in flames Sunday morning.

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was ‘a champion for the sport,’ team manager says

Vancouver shuts down Downtown Eastside residence due to ‘deplorable negligence’

The Regent Hotel is in ‘horrific condition’

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Animal was moving and “barking” when rescue crews arrived

Most Read