Langley runner takes UVIC Vikes Invitational

Trinity Western’s Nick Colyn takes first in the 10 kilometre course

Langley runner Nick Colyn from Trinity Western University finished first in the UVIC Vikes Invitational, while TWU’s Caleb De Jong was second to lead the Spartans Saturday at Beacon Hill Park.

In TWU’s first race since opening the season with the Sundodger Invitational, Colyn finished the 10 kilometre course in 31:30, besting all comers including teammate De Jong, who finished in 31:52.

Meanwhile, Tyler De Jong was ninth overall in 33:10, with James Lam rounding out TWU’s top four with an 11th-place result in 33:21.

On the women’s side Jouen Chang led the Spartans contingent, finishing fifth overall in 30:03 over eight kilometres.

The Spartans put all seven of their female athletes in the top 23, with less than three minutes separating all seven.

Christina Sevsek and Mikaela Smart were 10th (31:24) and 14th (31:56) respectively.

“Nick and Caleb were clearly at the top of the field,” said Trinity Western Head Coach Shane Wiebe.

“Nick was almost 200m ahead of Caleb and Caleb was almost 200m ahead of the third-place runner. They looked very strong.”

On the women’s side, Wiebe said Chang was “very strong”with her fifth place finish “but to be honest, I was very pleased with our whole women’s team. It was very good day for them.”

Spartans Results at the UVIC Invitational

MEN (10K)

1st – Nick Colyn – 31:30

2nd – Caleb De Jong – 31:52

9th – Tyler De Jong – 33:10

11th – James Lam – 33:21

29th – Isaac Wadhwani – 37:00

32nd – Nathanael Fehringer – 38:04

WOMEN (8K)

5th – Jouen Chang – 30:03

10th – Christina Sevsek – 31:24

14th – Mikaela Smart – 31:56

18th – Jennifer Shannon – 32:10

20th – Mirelle Martens – 32:35

21st – Julijana Sevsek – 32:40

23rd – Joanna Williams – 32:54

Next up, TWU will prepare for the BC Championships, Oct. 27 at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford.

