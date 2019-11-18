Langley Secondary Saints win quarter-final

Victory sends senior varsity team to semi-finals at BC Place stadium in Vancouver

Saints fullback Harshaad Jouhal, seen here earlier in the season, had three touchdowns Saturday as the LSS semnior varsity team moved a game closer to the Subway Bowl (Katie Burt/special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Secondary Saints senior varsity team posted a 46-0 win in their quarter-final Subway Bowl playoff game Saturday, Nov. 16, against the Clarence Fulton Maroons.

They now move on to face Conference rival GW Graham in the semi-finals next Saturday, Nov. 23 at BC Place stadium in Vancouver.

After forcing a punt on the Maroons first possession, the Saints scored on their second offensive play from scrimmage, with Eastern Conference Offensive MVP Kai Thomas taking a 65-yard carry to the house for an early 7-0 lead.

Senior fullback Harshaad Jouhal led the way for the rest of the half, scoring three majors.

Jouhal has had an outstanding season on both sides of the ball, racking up 840 yards and 10 touchdowns (TDs) from his fullback position on offense while earning an Easter Conference All-Star nomination from his defensive end position on defense.

Jouhal finished the day with 160 yards rushing and 3 TDs.

Saints offensive line of Zack Rohan, Dayton Boutillier, Sebastien Krzymon, Declan da Luz and Nolan McLeod paved the way for the team to rush for 478 yards and 7 TDs total. Thomas finished with 220 yards and three TDs on 13 carries, while quarterback Josh Goesen also added a score on the ground.

Tailback Trenton Warren had 44 yards and was a threat all day on punt returns, giving the Saints favorable field position to start most of the day.

Defensively, senior linebacker Ciaran Davies racked up 12 total tackles while also snagging an interception. Grade 11 defensive tackle Dallas Pattendon racked up seven tackles and a sack, while Thomas pitched in 6 tackles and a pass break up.

