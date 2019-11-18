Saints fullback Harshaad Jouhal, seen here earlier in the season, had three touchdowns Saturday as the LSS semnior varsity team moved a game closer to the Subway Bowl (Katie Burt/special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Secondary Saints win quarter-final

Victory sends senior varsity team to semi-finals at BC Place stadium in Vancouver

Langley Secondary Saints senior varsity team posted a 46-0 win in their quarter-final Subway Bowl playoff game Saturday, Nov. 16, against the Clarence Fulton Maroons.

They now move on to face Conference rival GW Graham in the semi-finals next Saturday, Nov. 23 at BC Place stadium in Vancouver.

After forcing a punt on the Maroons first possession, the Saints scored on their second offensive play from scrimmage, with Eastern Conference Offensive MVP Kai Thomas taking a 65-yard carry to the house for an early 7-0 lead.

READ MORE: Langley Secondary Saints clinch playoff spot

Senior fullback Harshaad Jouhal led the way for the rest of the half, scoring three majors.

Jouhal has had an outstanding season on both sides of the ball, racking up 840 yards and 10 touchdowns (TDs) from his fullback position on offense while earning an Easter Conference All-Star nomination from his defensive end position on defense.

Jouhal finished the day with 160 yards rushing and 3 TDs.

READ ALSO: Langley Secondary Saints storm over AAA football opposition

Saints offensive line of Zack Rohan, Dayton Boutillier, Sebastien Krzymon, Declan da Luz and Nolan McLeod paved the way for the team to rush for 478 yards and 7 TDs total. Thomas finished with 220 yards and three TDs on 13 carries, while quarterback Josh Goesen also added a score on the ground.

Tailback Trenton Warren had 44 yards and was a threat all day on punt returns, giving the Saints favorable field position to start most of the day.

Defensively, senior linebacker Ciaran Davies racked up 12 total tackles while also snagging an interception. Grade 11 defensive tackle Dallas Pattendon racked up seven tackles and a sack, while Thomas pitched in 6 tackles and a pass break up.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Spartans men’s volleyball coach Josephson records 200th win
Next story
VIDEO: A narrow defeat for Langley Rams at Canadian Bowl

Just Posted

Langley Secondary Saints win quarter-final

Victory sends senior varsity team to semi-finals at BC Place stadium in Vancouver

Langley businesses rallying together to help their community

Send your business happenings and tips to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Charge laid in Langley rental scam case

Man charged with fraud after renter paid deposit to con artist who didn’t own property

Langley man, 34, found with 15 inch knife scheduled in court after alleged break and enter

The man was charged with several offences and will appear in provincial court

ALC rules stymie recovery house’s purchase of Langley property

A recovery house has dropped plans to purchase a Langley site

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Midget no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Duncan man gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty trial

Joe also gets lifetime ban on owning animals

B.C. pushes for greater industry ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Most Read