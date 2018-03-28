Langley set to host Canada Russia Series

Game two of the six-game cross-Canada series will hit the ice at the Langley Events Centre on Nov. 6

One of the longest standing international rivalries is coming to Langley.

The Langley Events Centre will host game two of the CIBC Canada Russia Series on Nov. 6.

The first game is set for Kamloops on Nov. 5.

The six-game series features regional teams from all three Canadian Hockey Leagues hitting the ice against the Russian junior national team.

The series is a chance for the Canadian players to impress as they hope to land a coveted roster spot on Canada’s junior national team for the 2019 championships, which will be co-hosted by Vancouver and Victoria in late December and early January.

The series began in 2003 and CHL teams lead 61-22-1-6.

“Over the past 15 years we’ve seen the Canada and Russia rivalry ignite passion in CHL communities across our great country,” said CHL president David Branch.

“This is truly a special event that showcases many of our league’s best players.”

After the two B.C. games, the series shifts to Ontario with games on Nov, 8 in Sarnia and Nov. 12 in Oshawa before heading to Quebec for games in Sherbrooke (Nov. 13) and Drummondville (Nov. 15).

Tickets sales for the Langley game will be announced in the coming weeks.



sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter