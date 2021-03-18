Langley soccer star Katie MacEwen adds academic award to list of accomplishments

As an SFU student, MacEwen is one of six players recognized by Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Langley’s Katie MacEwen, seen here in action with the SFU soccer team, has just added top academic honours to her list of accomplishments (Paul Yates/SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Katie MacEwen has won many athletic honours during a soccer career that has included playing for teams who won the Provincial Premier Cup in 2014 and Western Canada Summer Games in 2015.

MacEwen has now added an new award for outstanding scholastic achievement, as one among six student-athletes from the Simon Fraser University (SFU) women’s soccer team to earn Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) all-academic honours announced by the conference office on Tuesday, March 16.

MacEwen, a defender who appeared in 14 games for the SFU team a year ago, before the pandemic hit, achieved a 3.22 GPA in Communications.

MacEwen joined teammates Gabrielle Brissette from Calgary, who achieved the highest grade point average of the six, a 3.60 cumulative GPA in a system that awards a 4.33 grade point for an A-plus, along with Valerie Silva from Coquitlam, Hollis Roeske from Vancouver, Amanda Scott from Burnaby and Jenieva Musico from Surrey.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley FC turns season around, off to nationals

A Walnut Grove Secondary School graduate, MacEwan was described by SFU women’s soccer head coach Annie Hamel in 2020 as “a dynamic and athletic fullback who has a big engine and plays with a physical edge.”

“She is a consistent player who works extremely hard on both sides of the ball,” Hamel said.

MacEwen followed in her father’s footsteps to play soccer for Simon Fraser.

“From an education standpoint, SFU is a world-class school with a fantastic reputation,” MacEwen commented.

“From a soccer perspective, it’s an up-and-coming program with an incredible history.”

Family ties to Simon Fraser also include her mother, an SFU grad and her brother, a student.

The 5’7” MacEwen has represented BC numerous times during her youth career, winning a gold medal at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games.

READ ALSO: Langley athletes help B.C. win medal race

At the club level, she was a provincial champion in 2014.

To qualify for the GNAC All-Academic Teams, presented by Barnes & Noble College, nominees must be of sophomore eligibility or greater, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20 or greater, be a letter winner on their team and must be in their second year at the nominating institution.

LangleySFUsoccer