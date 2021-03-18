Langley’s Katie MacEwen, seen here in action with the SFU soccer team, has just added top academic honours to her list of accomplishments (Paul Yates/SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Katie MacEwen, seen here in action with the SFU soccer team, has just added top academic honours to her list of accomplishments (Paul Yates/SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley soccer star Katie MacEwen adds academic award to list of accomplishments

As an SFU student, MacEwen is one of six players recognized by Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Langley’s Katie MacEwen has won many athletic honours during a soccer career that has included playing for teams who won the Provincial Premier Cup in 2014 and Western Canada Summer Games in 2015.

MacEwen has now added an new award for outstanding scholastic achievement, as one among six student-athletes from the Simon Fraser University (SFU) women’s soccer team to earn Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) all-academic honours announced by the conference office on Tuesday, March 16.

MacEwen, a defender who appeared in 14 games for the SFU team a year ago, before the pandemic hit, achieved a 3.22 GPA in Communications.

MacEwen joined teammates Gabrielle Brissette from Calgary, who achieved the highest grade point average of the six, a 3.60 cumulative GPA in a system that awards a 4.33 grade point for an A-plus, along with Valerie Silva from Coquitlam, Hollis Roeske from Vancouver, Amanda Scott from Burnaby and Jenieva Musico from Surrey.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley FC turns season around, off to nationals

A Walnut Grove Secondary School graduate, MacEwan was described by SFU women’s soccer head coach Annie Hamel in 2020 as “a dynamic and athletic fullback who has a big engine and plays with a physical edge.”

“She is a consistent player who works extremely hard on both sides of the ball,” Hamel said.

MacEwen followed in her father’s footsteps to play soccer for Simon Fraser.

“From an education standpoint, SFU is a world-class school with a fantastic reputation,” MacEwen commented.

“From a soccer perspective, it’s an up-and-coming program with an incredible history.”

Family ties to Simon Fraser also include her mother, an SFU grad and her brother, a student.

The 5’7” MacEwen has represented BC numerous times during her youth career, winning a gold medal at the 2015 Western Canada Summer Games.

READ ALSO: Langley athletes help B.C. win medal race

At the club level, she was a provincial champion in 2014.

To qualify for the GNAC All-Academic Teams, presented by Barnes & Noble College, nominees must be of sophomore eligibility or greater, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20 or greater, be a letter winner on their team and must be in their second year at the nominating institution.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySFUsoccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley’s Konig gets the call to try out for WNBA

Just Posted

Langley’s Katie MacEwen, seen here in action with the SFU soccer team, has just added top academic honours to her list of accomplishments (Paul Yates/SFU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley soccer star Katie MacEwen adds academic award to list of accomplishments

As an SFU student, MacEwen is one of six players recognized by Great Northwest Athletic Conference

COVID-19 is taking a toll on mental health through social isolation, among other things. (Aldergrove Star files)
MP Van Popta and Township of Langley join forces to support National suicide hotline

9-8-8 would be a professional, free, 24/7 phone service for Canadians struggling with mental health

Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper who sexually assualted an 11-year-old Langley girl back in 2004, was returned to a halfway house several weeks after a 2020 Christmas Day confrontation (file)
Sex offender who attacked 11-year-old Langley girl goes back to halfway house

Brian Abrosimo was returned to custody for several weeks following Christmas Day incident

Langley’s Aislinn Konig has been invited to try out for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA. On Tuesday, March 16, the pro team announced she would be attending their training camp. Konig won the nickname ‘Ace’ when she helped Brookswood Bobcats win three consecutive B.C. 3A senior girls provincial titles, earning most valuable player honours each time (file)
VIDEO: Langley’s Konig gets the call to try out for WNBA

‘Ace’ was invited to professional team’s training camp after leading Swiss team to an 18-0 record

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done in Nanaimo, Cowichan Valley, Fraser Valley

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Most Read