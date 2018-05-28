Langley student a track and field academic standout

Former Walnut Grove Gator at SFU named to GNAC Track and Field All-Academic Teams

Langley’s Megan Notting (Right front) has been named to the 2017-18 Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Track and Field All-Academic Teams. Supplied image

A Langley student is among a group of 11 Simon Fraser University student-athletes named to the 2017-18 Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Track and Field All-Academic Teams.

Megan Notting, a Kinesiology major who carries a 3.58 grade point average, is a 400 metre specialist.

“As a third year university walk-on I am grateful to have had the opportunity to compete in the NCAA,” Notting told The Times.

“My coach Tom Dickson and teammates were great supporters in helping me achieve this while maintaining my focus in the classroom”.

Notting is a former medal-winning Walnut Grove Secondary Gator.

To earn selection to the GNAC All-Academic Teams, a student-athlete must be of sophomore standing or higher, must be in their second season of competition at the nominating school and must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which includes B.C. and five U.S. states is considered one of the top NCAA Division II athletic conferences.

Founded in July 2001, GNAC teams have recorded 95 NCAA Division II Top 10 national team finishes in 15 of the 16 sports that it sponsors.

The Simon Fraser women’s team was among six top-10 finishes in the most recent season, placing sixth.

GNAC athletes have also been successful academically, winning 76 GNAC CoSIDA Academic All-American awards.

Nine of those came during the 2016-17 academic year.

Besides SFU, the GNAC’s 11 full-time members include four Washington State institutions; Central Washington University, Saint Martin’s University, Seattle Pacific University and Western Washington University.

In Alaska, the University of Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

As well, Western Oregon University and Concordia in Oregon, Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho, and Montana State University .



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter