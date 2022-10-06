Langley swim club members compete for Canada at World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships

Event was held in Republic of Seychelles for the first time

Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, held in Seychelles included Langley Olympians Swim club members Aidan Erickson (second from the left, top row) and Julia Strojnowska (second from the left, bottom row). (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Team Canada’s roster at the 2022 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships included Langley Olympians Swim Club members Aidan Erickson and Julia Strojnowska.

More than 150 athletes from over 50 countries competed in Beau Vallon Bay in the Republic of Seychelles on the island of Mahe off the coast of Africa, the first time the event was held at that location.

Held from Sept. 16th to 18th, races were organized on a 2,500-metre lap course on the northwestern coast of Mahe.

LOSC’s Strojnowska, 16, swam in the women 16-17 category as part of the mixed team in the 4x1500m relay, helping Canada to eighth place overall with a time of 1:17:34.90. Strojnowska also placed 21st in the 7.5km event.

Erickson, 17, swimming in the men’s 16 -17 category, finished 23rd in the 7.5 km event.

Swimmers from the United States and Hungary dominated the event, with the two nations sharing the eight available gold medals equally between them, with each taking home four.

Hungary was awarded the trophy as the best team of the tournament.

