A younger Riley Lane shows good form in this Times file photo. The LOSC member posted a first-place finish and personal best at the SFU Lower Mainland Region swim meet.

Langley swim club posts strong performances at regional meet

Ten LOSC members attended the SFU Lower Mainland Region Swim Meet.

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) members posted strong performances at the SFU Lower Mainland Region Swim Meet.

The club took 10 swimmers to the Saturday (May 12) competition held at the Paul and Marg Savage Aquatic Centre at Simon Fraser University.

There were over 300 swimmers in attendance from 17 teams.

Riley Lane placed first in the Women’s 14 and over 400m individual medley with a personal best time of 6:05.25.

She was third in the Women’s 200m breaststroke with a personal best time of 3:07.71.

Lane also swam 100 per cent best times this weekend.

Harmeet Banga placed second in the Men’s 14 and over 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:16.11.

He was third in the Men’s 14 and over 100m Freestyle with a time of 1:02.29 and in the Men’s 14 and over 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:39.02.

Alexa Scelsa placed second in the Women’s 14 and over 50m Breaststroke with a time of 43.66.

Madaline Zambolin-Jeans was third in the Women’s 12-13 200m Individual Medley with a best time of 2:49.58

Jogminder Sandhu placed third in the Men’s 14 and over 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:16.23.

Cassie Bell swam 100 per cent best times in her events.

Registration for the Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing, with a free two week tryout for new members.

Please call 604-532-5257 or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more.

