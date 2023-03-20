Langley swimmers dominate Winter meet

Langley Olympians Swim Club 4x50 meter relay team of Julia Strojnowska, Katie Schroeder, Leilani Fack and Ashley Ko set a new BC record of 1:47:32 at the BC Winter Provincial Swim Meet held in Victoria from March 2nd to March 5th. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A team of swimmers from the Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) has won the BC Winter Provincial Swim Meet hosted by Swim BC at the Saanich Commonwealth Place pool from March 2nd to March 5th.

Among 500 swimmers from across the province, LOSC sent 77 competitors, 33 female and 44 male, ranging in age from 12 to 22 years old, and they dominated the event.

LOSC finished in first place with a combined score of 3,738 points, 1,786 points ahead of second place Hyack Swim Club of New Westminster and 2,197 points ahead of third place Pacific Coast Swimming club from Vancouver Island.

Points are awarded relative to how swimmers finished in their respective heats and finals held at the end of each day of competition.

Among the standouts, was the 4×50 meter relay team of Leilani Fack, Julia Strojnowska, Katie Schroeder and Ashley Ko who set a new BC record of 1:47:32.

Head Coach Ryan Skomorowski was “proud of how hard all our swimmers have trained to achieve this level of competition. I want to thank the parents for being dedicated to their swimmers. I also want to thank the recreation department from Langley in providing adequate pool time for our swimmers to train in.”

The Langley Olympians will be using this success in preparation for the BC Summer Provincial Championships being hosted in July, Skomorowski added.

“The swimmers will continue to train hard and they are all hoping to repeat the successes they just achieved.”

The Langley Olympians Swim Club is open to swimmers of all ages. It holds assessments for young swimmers who are interested in competitive swimming with programs designed for various skill levels.

To arrange an assessment with the swim club, email laoscadmin@telus.net or phone 604-532-5257.

