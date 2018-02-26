Langley swimmers excel at national championships

Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers Hillary Metcalfe and Justin Schramm performed very well at the Canadian University Sport Swimming Championships at the University of Toronto from February 22-24.

There were over 300 swimmers in attendance from 27 University’s from across Canada, and also seven Canadian Olympic swimmers including 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist Kylie Masse and Emily Overholt. Other Olympic swimmers in attendance were Markus Thormeyer, Yuri Kisil, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, Katerine Savard and Sandrine Mainville.

Hillary Metcalfe, swimming with the University of British Columbia, won a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke with a best time of 31.53. This was also a club record for LOSC senior girls. Hillary also won a bronze Medal in the 4×100 medley relay. She also came fifth in the 200m Breaststroke and sixth in the 100m Breaststroke.

Justin Schramm, swimming with the University of Victoria, placed sixth in the 4×200 freestyle relay. He also came second in the “C” final in the 200m Freestyle, fifth in the “C” final in the 200m Butterfly and had a best time in the 1500m Freestyle.

The UBC women and men won the team titles for the second year in row. The UVIC women were fifth and men were fourth in team scoring.

