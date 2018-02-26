Langley swimmers excel at national championships

Hillary Metcalfe and Justin Schramm win awards, achieve personal bests

Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers Hillary Metcalfe and Justin Schramm performed very well at the Canadian University Sport Swimming Championships at the University of Toronto from February 22-24.

There were over 300 swimmers in attendance from 27 University’s from across Canada, and also seven Canadian Olympic swimmers including 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist Kylie Masse and Emily Overholt. Other Olympic swimmers in attendance were Markus Thormeyer, Yuri Kisil, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, Katerine Savard and Sandrine Mainville.

Hillary Metcalfe, swimming with the University of British Columbia, won a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke with a best time of 31.53. This was also a club record for LOSC senior girls. Hillary also won a bronze Medal in the 4×100 medley relay. She also came fifth in the 200m Breaststroke and sixth in the 100m Breaststroke.

Justin Schramm, swimming with the University of Victoria, placed sixth in the 4×200 freestyle relay. He also came second in the “C” final in the 200m Freestyle, fifth in the “C” final in the 200m Butterfly and had a best time in the 1500m Freestyle.

The UBC women and men won the team titles for the second year in row. The UVIC women were fifth and men were fourth in team scoring.

Registration for the Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing. There is a free two-week tryout for new members. Please call 604-532-5257 or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

Previous story
Langley Christian places second in senior boys AA Fraser Valley final
Next story
Canada to send 55 athletes to Paralympics next month

Just Posted

Langley couple emerge triumphant from seniors curling contest

Craig and Karen Lepine went separate ways – one to Duncan, the other to Enderby – emerging winners.

VIDEO: Stealth lose it in overtime on home court in Langley

The professional lacrosse team from Langley fell to New England Saturday, seconds into overtime.

Langley man on overturned scooter receives help

A Langley woman expresses appreciation a Good Samaritan who came to an older person’s aid.

Langley Rivermen and Surrey Eagles will go toe-to-toe to open BCHL playoffs

One point separated Langley and Surrey in Mainland Division standings

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

VIDEO: Pet Lover Show in Abbotsford

Highlights from the annual show at Tradex

Think Pink: Take a stand against bullies

Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday, Feb. 28, is encouraging others to combat cyberbullying

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

Olympian Nancy Greene-Raine in Kamloops for the 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Investigation continues into naval fuel spill off B.C.’s West Coast

“As far as we’re concerned, any spill is one spill too many”

Four arrested in ‘gifting circle’ investigation in Mission

Police say more than 100 ‘clouds’ have been identified across Lower Mainland

Langley swimmers excel at national championships

Hillary Metcalfe and Justin Schramm win awards, achieve personal bests

Most Read