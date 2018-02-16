Sophia Adrain of the Langley/Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) makes the turn in the Girls 200 Metre breaststroke at the tier 1 and tier 2 timed final invite Saturday at the Walnut Grove pool. The event was hosted by the LOSC. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley swimmers shine at Walnut Grove meet

Langley Olympians swim club captures nine gold among their many medals

It was another strong showing for the Langley Olympians swim club.

The club hosted the Langley Invitational swim meet on Feb. 10 at the Walnut Grove Aquatic Centre, welcoming 11 teams and 238 swimmers from around the Lower Mainland.

Bailey Herbert led Langley with four first-place finishes, capturing gold in the women’s 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle events.

Joshua Kim also had a strong meet, winning gold in the men’s 200m butterfly and silver medals in the 100m butterfly and both the 100m and 200m backstroke events.

And Josie Field captured a medal of each colour, taking gold in the women’s 200m butterfly, silver in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Also winning medals were:

Demetra Sicoli — one gold (200m individual medley) and one silver (100m butterfly).

Hugh McNeill — one gold (100m backstroke) and one bronze (200m individual medley).

Ayush Kaul — one gold (200m backstroke) and one bronze (100m backstroke).

Mia Goretic — one silver (200m backstroke). Goretic also came fourth in one event (200m IM).

Sophia Adrian — one bronze (400m individual medley). Adrian was also fifth in one event (200m breaststroke).

Adam Schmidt — one bronze (200m freestyle).

Several other swimmers also made the finals and finished top eight in their respective events.

Emily Manley was fifth in the 200m breastroke, sixth in the 50m freestyle and eighth in the 100m backstroke.

Pearl Schramm was fourth in the 400m IM and fifth in the 200m butterfly.

Milana Solar was fourth in the 400m freestyle and seventh in the 200m freestyle.

Reagan Bedard was eighth in the 100m backstroke.

Dylan Thomas was eighth in the 100m freestyle.

Katelyn Schroeder was sixth in the 200m IM and eighth in the 50m freestyle, 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

Luke Stewart-Beinder was fourth in the 200m freestyle, seventh in the 100m backstroke and eighth in the 200m butterfly.

Gracie Maryschak was seventh in the 200m backstroke and eighth in the 400m freestyle.

Tyler Friesen was sixth in the 100m backstroke.

Madison Belgica was seventh in the 200m butterfly.

John Park was seventh in the 200m backstroke.

Sevi Parr was seventh in the 200m IM.

Brayden Herbert was eighth in the 400m freestyle.

And Samantha Burwell qualified for the Lower Mainland regional championships.


Sam Stewart-Beinder of the Langley/Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) in the Boys 200 Metre breaststroke at the tier 1 and tier 2 timed finial invite Saturday at the Walnut Grove pool. The event was hosted by the LOSC. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

