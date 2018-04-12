Langley Olympians’ Bailey Herbert (left to right), Hugh McNeill and Josie Field competed at the Canadian swimming championships in Montreal last week. Submitted photo

Langley teen off to Fiji this summer

Strong showing in the pool earns Bailey Herbert spot on Canada’s junior Pan Pacific team

A strong showing in the pool has earned Bailey Herbert a ticket to Fiji this summer.

Herbert earned silver in the 400 individual medley with a personal best of 4:52.24, as well as placing fourth in both the 200m IM and 100m breasstroke. Her efforts earned Herbert a spot on the Canadian junior Pan Pacific team.

Canada will go up against the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China at the competition, which runs Aug. 23 to 27.

She was representing the Langley Olympians Swim Club — along with Josie Field and Hugh McNeill — last week (April 5 to 8) at the Canadian swimming championships in Montreal.

Field placed seventh in the 200m butterfly as well as first in the B final of the 400m freestyle and sixth in the B final of the 100m butterfly. She also broke the club record in the girls 400m.

McNeill also set a new club record in the 400m IM.


