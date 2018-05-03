Langley teen taken by Rockets

Defenceman Elias Carmichael selected by Kelowna in second round of WHL bantam draft

It is an annual rite of passage for aspiring young hockey players each spring: the Western Hockey League’s annual bantam draft.

Two hundred and twenty-five young hockey players from across western Canada and the United States heard their names called on Thursday, including Langley’s Elias Carmichael.

The 15-year-old from Langley went in the second round, 40th overall, to the Kelowna Rockets.

And he was the lone Langley teen picked in the draft’s 13 rounds.

The six-foot-one, 182-pound defenceman spent this past season with the Burnaby Winter Club bantam prep squad and he was unavailable to chat with the Times following his selection, but for good reason: he was in Philadelphia for a hockey tournament.

In 51 games with the BWC squad, he had five goals and 36 points.

“Strong two-way defenceman, heavy checker, good first pass,” described Leland Mack, his coach with BWC.

He described Carmichael as a great kid, always happy and focused.

“He will be a solid two-way WHL defenceman,” the coach added.

In a scouting profile, BC Hockey Now called Carmichael a “big, all-situations defender (who) continues to improve and is developing a more consistent offensive game.” The report also complimented his long, powerful skating stride.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LGF athletes shine at western Canadians

Just Posted

Watch out for fake $20 bills, police warn

Cops say fraudulent currency is being circulated in Abbotsford

Five Langley mothers, daughters sleep on the street tonight

Covenant House youth shelter is holding another Sleep Out fundraiser in Vancouver Thursday night.

VIDEO: Langley Owl webcam returns

Northern Spotted Owl Live Web Stream back online

Blaze offence lights up Blue Jays

Langley’s Justin Thorsteinson hits grand slam, six RBIs in 16-4 rout

Aldergrove Parade moves to Canada Day

Fair Days aims to reach out with ‘Greater Langley Canadian Celebration Parade’

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

Most Read