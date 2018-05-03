Langley teen taken by Rockets

It is an annual rite of passage for aspiring young hockey players each spring: the Western Hockey League’s annual bantam draft.
Two hundred and twenty-five young hockey players from across western Canada and the United States heard their names called on Thursday, including Langley’s Elias Carmichael.
The 15-year-old from Langley went in the second round, 40th overall, to the Kelowna Rockets.
And he was the lone Langley teen picked in the draft’s 13 rounds.
The six-foot-one, 182-pound defenceman spent this past season with the Burnaby Winter Club bantam prep squad and he was unavailable to chat with the Times following his selection, but for good reason: he was in Philadelphia for a hockey tournament.
In 51 games with the BWC squad, he had five goals and 36 points.
“Strong two-way defenceman, heavy checker, good first pass,” described Leland Mack, his coach with BWC.
He described Carmichael as a great kid, always happy and focused.
“He will be a solid two-way WHL defenceman,” the coach added.
In a scouting profile, BC Hockey Now called Carmichael a “big, all-situations defender (who) continues to improve and is developing a more consistent offensive game.” The report also complimented his long, powerful skating stride.
sports@langleytimes.com
