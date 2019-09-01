Ringette shares elements with other sports including hockey and lacrosse. A free trial is being held Sept. 8. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley the site for ringette trial session

People can try their hand at ringette at a free Saturday event.

It’s a little like hockey, a little like lacrosse and a little like basketball.

It’s ringette and people interested in trying out the sport can take in the Fraser Valley Come Try Ringette on

The free trial on Sept 8 is at 12:15 p.m. in the Langley Sportsplex, 20165 91A Ave., and is hosted by the Fraser Valley Ringette Association

Come out to Walnut Grove Sportsplex, strap on some skates, grab a stick and a ring and try out the fastest game on ice!

To participate people are asked to bring some warm clothes, a pair of gloves and a smile. Anyone with their own skates or helmet should bring those as well as there is a limited amount of association gear available.

Ringette uses a rubber ring and sticks with specially designed tips. The point is to score by shooting the ring into the opponent’s net.

Games include two 15 – 20 minutes periods, depending on the age of the players. Most games last approximately 1 hour.

Teams consist of as few as seven players and as many as 18 players. Six players from each team are allowed on the ice at one time: a goalie, two on defence, two forwards, and one centre.

The players wear full protective equipment and intentional body contact is not permitted.

People can register online at https://www.cometryringette.ca/event/fraser-valley-come-try-ringette-sept-8th/.

