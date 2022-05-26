Langley Thunder down Salmonbellies

Langley Thunder player Blake Larsen had a hat trick and a four-point game as eight Langley players found the back of the net en route to a 14-10 win over the visiting New Westminster Salmonbellies on Tuesday night, May 24, at Langley Events Centre in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Thunder player Caydon Beck-Boreson confronted a New Westminster Salmonbellies player Tuesday night, May 24, at Langley Events Centre in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Erik Forsselius had a goal and four assists against the New Westminster Salmonbellies on Tuesday night, May 24, at Langley Events Centre in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley Thunder’s Liam Taillefer got past a New Westminster Salmonbellies player on Tuesday night. May 24, at Langley Events Centre in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action.(Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A balanced offensive attack helped the Langley Thunder to a third win in their past four games.

The Thunder trailed briefly by a score of 2-1 with just over nine minutes to play in the opening frame, but Langley struck for seven straight goals spanning the first and second periods in a 14-10 win over the visiting New Westminster Salmonbellies on Tuesday night, May 24, at Langley Events Centre in B.C. Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action.

The win improved the Thunder to 3-4 while the Salmonbellies sit at 1-5.

“Offensively we played really well; defensively we played good at times, and we had some lapses and let a team back into the game. (But) happy to see the offence come around,” said Langley coach Darren Buchan.

Jack Margetson and Blake Larsen each had a hat trick and four-point games as eight Langley players found the back of the net. Cooper Board and Bailey Vanichuk both potted a pair while Liam Taillefer, Kanen Hunter, Ryan Sheldrake and Erik Forsselius had a goal apiece. Hunter, Vanichuk and Forsselius each also finished with four assists.

The season debuts of Hunter and Larsen were crucial in giving Langley more of a balanced attack from both sides of the floor, while Forsselius seems to have found his groove, Buchan said.

Ahead 8-2 just past the halfway mark of the middle period, the Thunder did lapse defensively, allowing New Westminster to cut the deficit to 11-7 thanks to four goals in a 2:20 span over the final three minutes.

“In the first period, we were playing our system. Then we got a big lead and started to run around and forgot our system,” Buchan said. “Defensively we need to button it up. That shouldn’t have been as close a game as it was, but we will learn from that.”

Noah Kozevnikov made 35 saves on 45 shots in goal for the Thunder.

Reid Hinds MacDonald led the Bellies with five goals.

Up next for the Thunder was a road game in Port Coquitlam on Thursday, May 26 and the next home game at Langley Events Centre is Sunday May 29 at 2 p.m. against the Nanaimo Timbermen.