Langley Thunder draw first blood in best-of-three playoff against Maple Ridge Burrards

Tristan Kirkham and the Langley Thunder took game one of their BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League playoff series by a 10-8 score over the visiting Maple Ridge Burrards Tuesday at Langley Events Centre. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre file photo)

A six-goal second period broke open a tight game as the Langley Thunder drew first blood in their best-of-three playoff series with the Maple Ridge Burrards.

The teams were tied at two goals apiece to start the second period on Tuesday (August 3) night at Langley Events Centre before the Thunder scored five straight to open the middle stanza and seize control of game one of their BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League playoff series.

The Burrards would counter with a pair of quick goals but Blake Larsen made it a four-goal advantage as he struck in the dying seconds of the period for an 8-4 Langley lead.

Langley maintained a four-goal cushion for much of the third period before the Burrards scored twice in less than a minute to cut the lead down to a pair of goals with five minutes remaining but that would be as close as the visitors would get with the Thunder holding on for the 10-8 victory.

Game 1 goes our way #ThunderLAX pic.twitter.com/XLNNqZ9PLL — Thunder Jr Tier 1 (@ThunderJrTier1) August 4, 2021

The Burrards twice had one-goal leads in the first period and had a significant advantage in terms of shots on goal, firing 19 shots at Langley goaltender Noah Kozevnikov while the Thunder scored twice on their nine shots in the period. For the game, Kozevnikov made 38 saves Maple Ridge outshot the Thunder 46-40.

Kanen Hunter led the way for Langley with a hat trick and six points while Braiden Struss and Blake Larsen each had a goal and two helpers and Josh Bramley scored twice. Andrew Joseph, Tristan Kirkham and Bailey Vanichuk had a goal apiece.

Game two of the series goes Wednesday (August 4) in Maple Ridge at 8 p.m. before the teams will meet back at Langley Events Centre on Friday (August 6) at 7:30 p.m. That game can be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

READ ALSO: Timbermen Junior A and Junior Tier 1 teams were victorious against the host Langley Thunder

READ ALSO: Thunder shocks Saints in 12-10 win