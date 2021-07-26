Langley Thunder drop 2

Cody Malawsky scored three times against Delta Islanders on Friday, July 23, but the Junior A squad surrendered four goals in 80 seconds in the third period as they lost 11-6. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Third-period struggles cost both of Langley’s junior lacrosse teams on back-to-back nights.

With the score tied at six and a period to play, the visiting Burnaby Lakers struck for four goals in the first six minutes of the third period on their way to the 11-8 win over the Langley Thunder.

The teams were playing on Thursday night, July 22 at Langley Events Centre in BC Junior A Lacrosse League action with the loss dropping the Thunder to 1-6 while Burnaby saw their record improve to 4-2.

The next night saw Langley’s Junior Tier 1 squad surrender four goals in 80 seconds in the third period as they lost 11-6 to the Delta Islanders in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action at Ladner Leisure Centre. The Thunder now sit at 2-4 on the season while Delta remains unbeaten at 5-0.

Junior A

The first period was low scoring with the two goaltenders combining to stop 31 shots as each team managed just a single goal. Things picked up in the middle stanza with five goals scored apiece. The Lakers had built a 5-2 lead just five minutes into the period before Langley battled back to knot the score at six. And for the second straight period, Burnaby would build a multi-goal advantage, only this time Langley was unable to get back on even footing.

The Thunder were led by three goals from Cody Malawsky with Jaxon Hendrickson notching a pair while Nathan Lavigne, Jordan Daniel and Ryan Jensen had a goal apiece. Trevayne Hunter had three assists.

Troy Cuzzetto made 42 saves in goal for the Thunder.

Up next for Langley is a road game in Port Coquitlam against the Saints on July 30.

Junior Tier 1

Blake Larsen paced the Thunder attack with a pair of goals and one helper while Bailey Vanichuk also finished with three points thanks to a goal and two assists. Braiden Struss, Hudson Zazelenchuk (who also had an assist) and Kai Maenpaa had the other Langley goals. Andrew Joseph, Curtis Goode and Josh Bramley each chipped in with an assist.

Keegan Kozack and Quinn Ridley had a hat trick apiece for the Islanders while Silas Richmond finished with a pair of goals and six points.

Up next for the Thunder is a home game on July 27 when they welcome the Port Coquitlam Saints to Langley Events Centre. Game time is 8 p.m. and available to stream for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

