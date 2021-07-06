Langley Thunders back to playing today

Seasons start this week for the Junior A and Junior Tier 1 lacrosse teams

Langley Thunder are set for a return to the floor.

Both the Thunder Junior A squad and the Junior Tier 1 team are set to participate in a condensed season beginning today (Tuesday, July 6) and running through early August.

The Junior A team will play a nine-game BC Junior A Lacrosse League season while the Junior Tier 1 team is scheduled for eight BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League games.

Each will play four times at home in the Fieldhouse at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Langley’s Junior A team begins with a road game tonight (July 6) at New Westminster’s Queen’s Park Arena against the Junior Salmonbellies, with the Thunder Tier 1 team opening at home at at 8 p.m. in the LEC Fieldhouse versus Coquitlam.

The Junior A squad plays its home opener on Thursday, July 8, also in the Fieldhouse, with a 7:30 p.m. start time against the Port Coquitlam Saints.

Langley Junior A’s other home games are set for July 15 against Delta and July 22 versus Burnaby, with both games set to start at 7:30 p.m. and then Sunday, Aug. 1 against Nanaimo at 4 p.m.

The team will play a total of five road games and after starting in New Westminster, Langley will visit Coquitlam on July 14 and July 21, Victoria on July 17, and Port Coquitlam on July 30.

For the Tier 1 Thunder, the other home games are set for July 13 against New Westminster, July 27 against Port Coquitlam, and Aug. 1 versus Nanaimo. The first three are Tuesday evenings beginning at 8 p.m. while the last game is Sunday afternoon.

Tier 1’s road schedule features visits to Victoria on July 10, Maple Ridge on July 14, Burnaby on July 16, and Delta on July 23.

