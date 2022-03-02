Langley Trappers win best-of-seven against Mission City Outlaws

League champions recorded two shutouts along the way

Langley Trappers netminders recorded two shutouts along the way as the team won their first best-of-seven PJHL playoff series against Mission City Outlaws.

Mission City, which managed to edge out Aldergrove Kodiaks in the points standings to squeeze into the final playoff berth, was roughly handled by the Harold Brittain Conference-leading Trappers, who won three in a row before Mission was able to post a win.

Playing on home ice at George Preston, the Trappers defeated the Outlaws 4-1 on Feb. 16 and 5-2 on Feb. 17, then blanked Mission 1-0 on their home ice at Mission Leisure Centre on Feb. 19 with the Trappers goal coming in the third period from Nicholas Cormack. Langley netminder Caedon Bellmann got the shutout.

On Feb. 22, Mission managed a win before a hometown crowd, a 7-5 victory, only to fall 4-0 to the Trappers the next day, Feb. 23, at George Preston with Taje Gill in goal for the Trappers.

Benjamin Weys, Austin Moar, Brock Mierzejewski and Garrett Whintors scored for Langley.

Next on the Trappers dance card are the Ridge Meadows Flames, who won the first game of the series 3-2 at George Preston on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Trappers will host the Flames again on Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Their next two games against Ridge Meadows will be at Cam Neely Arena Planet Ice before returning to George Preston on Monday, March. 7. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

