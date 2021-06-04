Langley university Spartan has a shot at 2028 Olympics

TWU’s Liam Remple has been named to Canada’s Indoor Men’s U19 volleyball team for 2021. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trinity Western University (TWU) incoming middle Liam Remple has been named to Canada’s Indoor Men’s U19 team for 2021, which is comprised of athletes with the potential to represent Canada at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The 6 ft. 7 in. star from Vernon Christian School was the unanimous choice as Varsity Letters 2020-21 B.C. Boys Volleyball Player of the Year and will now have an opportunity to train with the best U19 players in Canada.

With Remple joining the fray, the TWU Spartans will have 12 men’s athletes, including alums, representing Canada this summer.

Canada’s men’s senior team, which is currently competing in the Volleyball Nations League, features five Spartans – Dan Jansen Van Doorn from Langley, Eric Loeppky, Steve Marshall, Ryan Sclater and Lucas Van Berkel.

Current Spartans on Canada’s NextGen Team include Langley’s Brodie Hofer, with Jesse Elser, Mathias Elser and Jackson Howe along with alum Pearce Eshenko.

Elser was also named to Canada’s U21 side along with incoming Spartan Cory Schoenherr.

The U19 program will start with virtual programming in June, with in-person training scheduled to begin July 19 in Vancouver.

These U19 athletes are tentatively scheduled to represent Canada in a Four Federations Competition, featuring teams from the USA, Bulgaria and Puerto Rico. It will be held by USA Volleyball in Anaheim from July 28 to Aug. 5 depending on COVID-19 restrictions.

Volleyball Canada director of athlete and coach pathways Dawna Sales was “very pleased” to bring together Team Canada, “given the challenges of the past 15 months.”

“This group of athletes have missed the opportunity to compete on the provincial and national stage,” Sales explained. “For many, the last competition was the 2019 Canada Cup, so we are excited to see them back on the court training as Team Canada.”

