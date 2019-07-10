Langley Xtreme 03 win silver in the Lower Mainland Cup

First Cup medal since 2014 for team

Talk about winning the hard way.

Langley Xtreme 03 won their first medal since 2014 at the U16B Lower Mainland Cup, with many team members playing hurt rather than forfeit games due to a shortage of players.

Hosted by Richmond Girls Softball Association (RGSA), the event ran at London Park over the June 21st to 23rd weekend.

One of 16 teams competing, Langley Xtreme 03 placed in the top eight, advancing to the gold pool.

They started by playing the Nanaimo Diamonds, securing a 6-5 win.

Then, they took on the Fleetwood Force 03, a game where the Langley players managed to come back to win after a 9-0 deficit to take the game 10-9.

Game three was against the Vancouver Wildcats 03 team where the Xtreme 03 team pulled off a 2-1 win.

In the final round robin game, the Langley Xtreme 03 walked away victorious over Surrey Storm 04, 6-1. By winning all their round robin games, Langley Xtreme 03 was first place heading in the playoffs.

Down to 10 players, the Xtreme played with strained wrists, nose bleeds, pulled muscles, elbows and cut-up knees.

Playoffs saw the Langley Xtreme 03 playing their semi final game against the Vancouver Wildcats 03 with the game ending in a 9-5 win for Xtreme 03.

That got them to the final old and silver game against the Cloverdale Fury 03.

Head coach Charles Dickens said the win ended a drought of several years.

“We haven’t bought home a medal from the Lower Mainland Cup since 2014,” Dickens explained.

“The girls have persevered and laid their guts on the field. Their performance was outstanding and it is amazing watching their growth and their love for the sport.”

Among the demonstrations of determination, player Olivia Sing had a nose bleed and wanted to continue playing so put a tissue under her mask so that blood would not drip on her uniform.

Makenna Nightingale strained her leg during play.

Madison Naylor suffered a strained wrist but continued playing.

Alysia Dickens, who was recovering from a fractured thumb, played while wearing a removable cast on her hand.

Justine Charron caught the whole tournament, icing her shoulder between games.

Paris Bakerman pitched the whole tournament without relief.

Top From Left to Right Head Coach Charles Dickens, Alysia Dickens, Makenna Nightingale, Coach Glen Nightingale, Breann Thiessen, Paris Bakerman, Olivia Sing, Shayna Richardson, Coach Murray Sing. Bottom from Left to Right Ella Lindsay, Madison Naylor, Justine Charron, Gabrielle Jones. Photo courtesy Sharon Dickens.

Sharon Dickens photo.