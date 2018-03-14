Langley youth captures trio of medals

It was a three-medal performance for Gracie Maryschak.

Maryschak earned silver and two bronze at the Swim BC tier 1 winter championships over the weekend in Penticton.

Maryschak was part of the Langley Olympians contingent which competed against 300 of the top swimmers from around the province.

Competing in the women’s 11-12 division, she was second in the 100m breaststroke with a personal best of 1:20.22. She also took bronze in both the 200m individual medley and the 200m.

She also placed top eight in the 400m IM (fifth), 400m freestyle (seventh) and 20m butterfly (eighth).

Madison Belgica managed a trio of top eight finishes, placing fourth in the women’s 11-12 400m IM, sixth in the 400m freestyle and eighth in the 100m butterfly.

Macey Larson placed eighth in the consolation final of both the women’s 10 and under 200 freestyle and the 200m IM.

And Aiden Erickson managed five personal bests in his six events.



