Langley’s Ben Walter has been named Trinity Western University’s new men’s hockey coach.

With 13 years of professional playing experience, including 24 games in the NHL, Walter takes over leadership of the Spartans, effective immediately, as the program prepares for its second season playing in Canada West and U SPORTS.

Walter promised an “exciting brand of hockey.”

“I’m still learning what we have here and meeting the players, but I want us to play fast, work hard and show fans that we can play an entertaining style of hockey,” Walter said.

“Our goal is to build a very strong home ice advantage here in Langley.”

Walter, who grew up in Langley, has more than 900 games on his professional resume, including 607 in the AHL along with stints in Sweden, Finland, Austria and Japan. Prior to jumping into the professional ranks, Walter spent three years at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he capped his university career by leading his team in scoring (26G, 13A) and being named a finalist for the Hobey Baker award, which is given out to the top men’s hockey player in the NCAA.

Since retiring from his playing career, Walter most recently led the North Island Silvertips AAA program as the General Manager of the U15, U17 and U18 teams, while also coaching the U18 team. This past season, 2021-22, he was also the skill coach for the Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL) and the head skill development coach for the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association. He is also the owner and lead instructor of Ben Walter Hockey, which he launched in 2019.

Jeff Gamache, TWU Director of Athletics said Walter has a “servant leadership style and he has the vision to continue to move our program ever upward.”

”He has been a student-athlete at the highest level of college hockey, so he understands the unique pressures and opportunities that exist.

