Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats make final eight at 2022 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational

Team pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to down Lord Byng

Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats earned their way to the final eight of the 2022 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Feb. 26 by edging Vancouver’s Lord Byng Grey Ghosts 50-48 behind a 27-point effort from Logan Stewart.

Bobcats were down 23-12 after one quarter but used a strong defence in the second quarter that held the Grey Ghosts to five points, cutting the lead to 28-23.

Lord Byng still led by two with a quarter to play before Brookswood finally pulled ahead in the fourth quarter.

Jeffery Brown scored 19 for Lord Byng.

In the closest game, Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators were edged 52-51 by Fleetwood Park after the Gators rally came up short, missing a shot at the buzzer.

Walnut Grove was down a dozen points with eight minutes to play.

Rohan Dhanoa and Izaec Oppal led the Dragons with 14 points apiece while Walnut Grove’s Joshua Owen-Merriott led all scorers with 18.

READ ALSO: New Langley basketball facility remembers top Pitt Meadows coach Rich Goulet

Following opening day play, four of the top five seeds were joined by three teams seeded in the 20s as well as the No. 11 seed as the field was whittled down from 32 to eight potential champions.

Each team played twice on Saturday at Langley Events Centre with those winning twice now set to square off in their respective quarter-final matchups on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Still standing are the No. 1 Vancouver College Fighting Irish, the No. 2 Fleetwood Park Dragons (Surrey), the No. 3 Burnaby South Rebels, the No. 5 Oak Bay Bays (Victoria), the No. 11 West Vancouver Highlanders, the No. 20 Brookswood Bobcats (Langley), the No. 23 St. Patrick Celtics (Vancouver) and the No. 25 St. Michaels University School Blue Jags (Victoria).

All fans 12 years and older must also show proof of double vaccination and all spectators ages five and up are required to wear a mask when inside the facility.

The games are also available to stream via pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

For tournament schedule and scoresheets from each of the games, click here.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley Bandits name new head coach