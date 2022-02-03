Langley’s Cottoy inks two-year extension deal with BC Lions

Former Langley Rams star Jevon Cottoy has signed a two-year contract extension with the BC Lions, the team announced Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The wide receiver was eligible to become a free agent next Tuesday.

Cottoy, 25, made more strides in 2021 with 39 receptions for 519 yards and three majors in 14 games, putting him third on the squad behind Bryan Burnham and Lucky Whitehead.

The 6’5”, 230-pound target swuited up in 16 games in his first CFL season while recording 38 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown.

That production earned him a team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Rookie and led to NFL tryouts with San Francisco and Las Vegas in 2020.

Cottoy was a standout with the Langley Rams in 2018, registering 38 catches for 657 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season.

He followed that up with a remarkable 645 yards and eight more majors on 25 catches through four playoff games as the Rams advanced to play Saskatoon in the Canadian Bowl. Cottoy was named a BCFC All-Star for his efforts.

A profile posted to the Lions site described how Cottoy moved to Canada from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent when he was nine years old to live in Calgary, where he eventually took up the North American version of football in Peewee.

“My uncle had played soccer and he knew I had the length at over six-feet to try out,” Cottoy recalled.

After a knee injury that required surgery, Cottoy considered giving up the game to become a firefighter, but changed his mind when his Calgary Colts coach moved to the Langley Rams.

Cottoy went on to record seven receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams BCFC semi-final win over the VI Raiders, then went four for 110 yards in the BCFC Cullen Cup win over the Okanagan Sun, nine for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the CJFL national semi-final win over the Hamilton Hurricanes, and went five for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ Canadian Bowl loss to Saskatoon.