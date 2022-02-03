Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy, a former Langley Rams star, has signed a two-year contract extension with the CFL BC Lions. (BC Lions)

Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy, a former Langley Rams star, has signed a two-year contract extension with the CFL BC Lions. (BC Lions)

Langley’s Cottoy inks two-year extension deal with BC Lions

Wide receiver was about to become a free agent

Former Langley Rams star Jevon Cottoy has signed a two-year contract extension with the BC Lions, the team announced Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The wide receiver was eligible to become a free agent next Tuesday.

Cottoy, 25, made more strides in 2021 with 39 receptions for 519 yards and three majors in 14 games, putting him third on the squad behind Bryan Burnham and Lucky Whitehead.

The 6’5”, 230-pound target swuited up in 16 games in his first CFL season while recording 38 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown.

That production earned him a team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Rookie and led to NFL tryouts with San Francisco and Las Vegas in 2020.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Cottoy has first regular season game as Lion

Cottoy was a standout with the Langley Rams in 2018, registering 38 catches for 657 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season.

He followed that up with a remarkable 645 yards and eight more majors on 25 catches through four playoff games as the Rams advanced to play Saskatoon in the Canadian Bowl. Cottoy was named a BCFC All-Star for his efforts.

READ MORE: Langley Rams receiver inks with BC Lions

A profile posted to the Lions site described how Cottoy moved to Canada from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent when he was nine years old to live in Calgary, where he eventually took up the North American version of football in Peewee.

“My uncle had played soccer and he knew I had the length at over six-feet to try out,” Cottoy recalled.

After a knee injury that required surgery, Cottoy considered giving up the game to become a firefighter, but changed his mind when his Calgary Colts coach moved to the Langley Rams.

Cottoy went on to record seven receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams BCFC semi-final win over the VI Raiders, then went four for 110 yards in the BCFC Cullen Cup win over the Okanagan Sun, nine for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the CJFL national semi-final win over the Hamilton Hurricanes, and went five for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ Canadian Bowl loss to Saskatoon.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LionsCFLFootballLangleyLangley Rams

Previous story
Canada downs El Salvador 2-0, keeps rolling in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
Next story
A return to in-person competition for gymnasts at Langley’s Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational meet

Just Posted

Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy, a former Langley Rams star, has signed a two-year contract extension with the CFL BC Lions. (BC Lions)
Langley’s Cottoy inks two-year extension deal with BC Lions

At the 2021 Christy Fraser gymnastics tournament, the pandemic forced a virtual competition where athletes recorded their routines on video, to be be reviewed by judges. Dor 2022, the event will be in-person, running Feb. 17, 18 and 19 at the Langley Events Centre building B, (File)
A return to in-person competition for gymnasts at Langley’s Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational meet

Aldergrove Kodiaks forward Taylor Chiu pursued the puck Wednesday Jan 26 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Final score: Chilliwack 6 Aldergrove 5. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks face tough schedule as they battle for playoff spot

Anna Coulman (centre) takes aim during Sunday afternoon play against Team Brazil in the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League wrapup tournament at the Langley Curling Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Young curlers compete in Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League (OJICL) wrap-up tournament