Langley’s Erin Lee takes bronze at 2022 Canadian Junior Girls Championship

Completed an all-B.C. podium sweep

Langley’s Erin Lee completed an all-B.C. podium sweep of the the 2022 Canadian Junior Girls Championship with a third-place finish on July 29 at the Marshes Golf Club in Ottawa.

Lee, who was under par in each of the first three rounds, closed out her tournament with a four-over par 76.

Port Coquitlam’s Yeji Kwon took first, and 12-year-old Lucy Lin of vancouver earned the runner-up honours in both the Junior Girls and Juvenile Girls divisions.

Langley golfer Amy Seung Hyun Lee shared a three-way bronze in the Juvenile Girls divisions.

The 2023 Canadian Junior Girls Championship will be played at the Hampton Golf Club in Hampton, N.B.

Dates are to be announced in the coming months.

