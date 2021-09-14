Langley’s Heppell and King are playing for Canada at the Pan American Cup

Langley volleyball champions Avery Heppell (right) and Brie King will be playing for Canada at the Pan American Cup (women) underway in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (file)

Langley volleyball champions Avery Heppell and Brie King will be playing for Canada at the Pan American Cup (women) underway in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Six teams from NORCECA’s Central Zone will be starting the qualification process for the Pan American Games in Chile 2023 as well as accumulating points for the FIVB ranking system.

In addition to Canada, the U.S., Dominican Republic, Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico will be competing in the 19th edition of the tournament that began Monday, Sept. 13.

Before playing for TWU, the 6’3” Heppell, a Langley Fundamental grad, earned two provincial gold medals and one silver medal with Force Volleyball Club. She also won a silver medal at the 17U national championships.

King, a Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartan who helped the team set a record for consecutive wins, then land a berth with Team Canada and turn pro, going on to become the only Canadian to play for the Athletes Unlimited volleyball league.

Earlier this month, Trinity Western University’s Spartans men’s team, representing Canada, defeated the host team from Dominican Republic 3-1 in the semifinals, then fell 3-0 to Mexico to take silver.

