Langley’s James Allenby top Canadian at Canada Life Open

Langley golfer James Allenby was the top Canadian at the at the Canada Life Open in Vancouver.

Firing a final-round 71 and finishing in a tie for second, Allenby claimed the first Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the season and the $2,500 bonus that goes along with it.

Winner Jake Knapp was five-strokes behind Allenby at the start of the final day of play at the Point Grey Golf & Country Club, but managed to get the top spot by firing a final-round 64 to claim his first Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada victory.

Knapp’s four-day total of 267, 21-under par, set the Canada Life Open tournament record, breaking Lee McCoy’s mark of 268, 20-under par, from 2017.

“It probably hasn’t sunk in quite yet,” said Knapp. “I got to Facetime my parents for a minute and my brother, but I think when I talk to them about what actually happened, it’ll sink in a bit more for sure.”

Plagued with injuries in recent years, Knapp described the past few seasons as a “long and tough road” and was quick to give credit to his entire team who helped him battle his way back into full competition mode.

“I sent a text to my coach this morning like, ‘what does a guy have to do to shoot 8 or 9-under today,” continued the Costa Mesa, California native. “He said, plain and simple, ‘go shoot 4-under on the front and shoot 4-under on the back.’”

Knapp is obviously a great listener. With no bogeys to speak of on the front nine, and four birdies, he found himself halfway to his number as he spotted his name on the ninth-hole leaderboard among a log-jam of players around 18-under par.

Making three more birdies between hole Nos. 12 and 15, Knapp holed-out from the bunker on hole No 17 for birdie, a shot he called “the shot of my life.” One more birdie for good measure on the 72nd hole and Jake Knapp reigned supreme by three strokes, firing 4-under on the front and 4-under on the back.

“It means a lot, there’s so many good players out here,” said Knapp. “So many guys are going from the Mackenzie Tour to the Web.com Tour and to the PGA TOUR, it’s obvious that this is a proving ground to get to that next level.”

Not only does the win give the UCLA alumni a notable head-start on the Order of Merit, it also earns him an exemption into the RBC Canadian Open, taking place from June 3-9 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

