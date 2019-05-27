Langley’s James Allenby top Canadian at Canada Life Open

Golfer finished weekend event tied for second

Langley golfer James Allenby was the top Canadian at the at the Canada Life Open in Vancouver.

Firing a final-round 71 and finishing in a tie for second, Allenby claimed the first Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the season and the $2,500 bonus that goes along with it.

READ MORE: Langley’s James Allenby takes three-stroke lead into final round of Canada Life Open

Winner Jake Knapp was five-strokes behind Allenby at the start of the final day of play at the Point Grey Golf & Country Club, but managed to get the top spot by firing a final-round 64 to claim his first Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada victory.

Knapp’s four-day total of 267, 21-under par, set the Canada Life Open tournament record, breaking Lee McCoy’s mark of 268, 20-under par, from 2017.

“It probably hasn’t sunk in quite yet,” said Knapp. “I got to Facetime my parents for a minute and my brother, but I think when I talk to them about what actually happened, it’ll sink in a bit more for sure.”

Plagued with injuries in recent years, Knapp described the past few seasons as a “long and tough road” and was quick to give credit to his entire team who helped him battle his way back into full competition mode.

“I sent a text to my coach this morning like, ‘what does a guy have to do to shoot 8 or 9-under today,” continued the Costa Mesa, California native. “He said, plain and simple, ‘go shoot 4-under on the front and shoot 4-under on the back.’”

Knapp is obviously a great listener. With no bogeys to speak of on the front nine, and four birdies, he found himself halfway to his number as he spotted his name on the ninth-hole leaderboard among a log-jam of players around 18-under par.

Making three more birdies between hole Nos. 12 and 15, Knapp holed-out from the bunker on hole No 17 for birdie, a shot he called “the shot of my life.” One more birdie for good measure on the 72nd hole and Jake Knapp reigned supreme by three strokes, firing 4-under on the front and 4-under on the back.

“It means a lot, there’s so many good players out here,” said Knapp. “So many guys are going from the Mackenzie Tour to the Web.com Tour and to the PGA TOUR, it’s obvious that this is a proving ground to get to that next level.”

Not only does the win give the UCLA alumni a notable head-start on the Order of Merit, it also earns him an exemption into the RBC Canadian Open, taking place from June 3-9 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

.

_________________________________

