Langley’s Katelyn Schroeder takes gold at Canadian Swimming Trials

Katelyn Schroeder won gold and set a new Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) record at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

She was one of nine LOSC swimmers who took part in the swimming trials that ran April 5 to 10 at Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria.

In order for swimmers to attend the meet they needed to accomplish their Canadian trials qualifying time in one or more swim events. The event drew 550 of the best swimmers in Canada, vying for Team Canada spots at the Commonwealth Games, Junior Pan Pacs and FINA World Seniors and Juniors.

Schroeder, 17, won gold in the junior final and set a new LOSC record in the 200m backstroke, swimming her way onto Team Canada at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships this August in Hawaii.

The Junior Pan Pacs is made up of elite swimmers 13 to 18 years from Canada, Japan, Australia and the United States.

Schroeder has been invited to participate in two Vancouver-based camps in preparation for the high-profile development event.

LOSC teammate Aidan Erickson, 17, was one of four male Canadian swimmers invited to represent Canada at the FINA World Junior Open Water Championships based on his performance in the 1500m freestyle at the BC Provincial Championships and Canadian Swimming Trials. This meet will be held in Seychelles in September.

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) teammates Aidan Erickson and Katelyn Schroeder will be representing Canada at international competitions following the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Erickson will also represent BC at the 2022 Pan Canadian Provincial Distance and Open Water Camp / Competition in Mallorca, Spain in May as one of the two highest FINA point scoring swimmers in the 1500m Freestyle.

Leila Fack 16, shattered three club records in the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, and 100m freestyl.

Madisen Jacques, 17, won gold in the junior Final and placed sixth in the A finals in the 200m butterfly.

Piyush Kaul, 17, swam two personal best times in the 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke.

