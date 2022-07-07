Langley’s Kyle King wins Grand Prix at Thunderbird Show Park

Ella McCaw and Chief won the $15,000 MarBill Hill U25 League 1.40m during Thunderbird Show Park’s West Coast Classic on July 3. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)

Nine pairs jumped clear in the $20,000 Grand Prix 1.40m Sunday afternoon (July 3) at Thunderbird Show Park.

Langley’s Kyle King made up one third of that lineup.

With three attempts to top the class come jump-off time, the Telegraph Trail resident sealed the deal with the final horse on course, Dustin 254.

“He was probably my most experienced horse in that class today but I was not expecting him to be the fastest,” King said of Dustin 254, a 15-year-old Westphalian gelding.

King’s first ride, Sig Chiari, set the pace to catch in the jump-off on a double-clear effort in 42.37 seconds.

Samantha Buirs-Darvill (CAN) caught him with Chic D Emma Z in 40.27 seconds, but he still had two shots to reclaim the lead.

He fell just short with Kerri Volek’s Ittolo in 41.39 seconds, then put it all on the line with Dustin 254, owned by Aren Ozker, securing victory in 39.27 seconds.

Buirs-Darvill claimed second place honors and King’s mount Ittolo took third.

For King, the week served as an ideal opportunity to gain more mileage on his younger mounts.

“It turned out to be quite a marathon for me; I had six in the Welcome the other day and had four jump off, and today I rode five and had three in the jump-off, so it was a lot of work.”

READ ALSO: Why champion rider moved to Langley from the U.S.

With a farm just down the street, tbird is like home to King and his entire operation.

“My string is great; I feel awesome,” he expressed. “I was at Spruce Meadows [in Calgary] but it made more sense with this string I have right now to come home and try to develop some young ones. It worked out perfectly. All my young riders are doing great, the weather’s been nice here, and this is my local spot. It’s a great show.”

Also on Saturday, Ella McCaw and Chief won the $15,000 MarBill Hill U25 League 1.40m during Thunderbird Show Park’s West Coast Classic.

“I think he really knew today was a big day,” McCaw said of the 15-year-old Dutch Warmblood.

“He really tried his heart out to jump clean and gave his best effort ever. He took me around my first 1.40m and he was the best.”

McCaw scored the win after Hayley Mercer, aboard Crown Royal, dropped two rails on the short course, relegating her to second.

Third place went to Sonny Brigade and Jennifer Clark as the fastest four-faulters.

“My mom, my grandma, and my sister all rode and I’ve followed in their footsteps,” McCaw said of her journey through the sport. “I’ve been riding since I was four or five, and I’ve been showing at Thunderbird the last 10 years, moving up the ranks.”

READ ALSO: Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith wins at tbird

AldergroveEquestrianLangley