Langley’s Monro to run for SFU

Former Walnut Grove Gator track star has a winning way

Nicholas Monro powered to the finish line en route to the victory in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games in 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press file)

Langley track standout Nicholas Monro has signed with the Simon Fraser University (SFU) track and field program.

As a Walnut Grove Gator, the 6’1” Monro had a stellar career.

Among the highlights: At the 2017, Fraser Valley track and field championships, Monro won gold in the javelin silver in the 200m and was a memebr of the relay team that took won gold in the 4×400 and silver in the 4×100 relay events.

As a long jumper and sprinter, Monro captured four gold medals at the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley, coming home with wins in the Boys’ 200 and 300 metre races, long jump and as part of the Fraser Valley Zone 3 gold medal winning4X100 relay team.

Monro also won the U18 long jump at the 2019 BC Athletics Championships.

As a Langley Mustang, Monro represented Team BC/Yukon at the 2018 National Legion Track and Field Championships, taking gold in the U18 Mens 4×400 relay, plus a bronze in the U16 men’s long jump.

He has long jumped 6.67 metres outdoors and 6.60m indoors and clocked 7.20 seconds in the 60 metres.

Monro is planning to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Beedie School of Business, specializing in accounting.

“I want to represent the only NCAA school in Canada,” Monro said.

“The excellent coaches and other staff members made me feel welcome, the Beedie School of Business is recognized internationally, and SFU is near my hometown,” Monro remarked.

Monro was one of six signings announced by SFU on Friday, Jan. 29, along with acclaimed sprinter/hurdler Marie-Éloïse Leclair from Candiac, Québec, and four other B.C. high school standouts from Nanaimo, New Westminster, Surrey and Richmond.

“This is one of our strongest recruiting classes ever and I am excited about the impact these young athletes will have on our program,” said SFU Athletics head coach Brit Townsend.

“These are incredibly talented athletes and we look forward to helping them reach their competitive goals and their academic dreams.”



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

LangleySFUTrack and field