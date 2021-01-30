Nicholas Monro powered to the finish line en route to the victory in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games in 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press file)

Nicholas Monro powered to the finish line en route to the victory in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games in 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press file)

Langley’s Monro to run for SFU

Former Walnut Grove Gator track star has a winning way

Langley track standout Nicholas Monro has signed with the Simon Fraser University (SFU) track and field program.

As a Walnut Grove Gator, the 6’1” Monro had a stellar career.

READ MORE: Gators lead Langley medal haul

Among the highlights: At the 2017, Fraser Valley track and field championships, Monro won gold in the javelin silver in the 200m and was a memebr of the relay team that took won gold in the 4×400 and silver in the 4×100 relay events.

As a long jumper and sprinter, Monro captured four gold medals at the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley, coming home with wins in the Boys’ 200 and 300 metre races, long jump and as part of the Fraser Valley Zone 3 gold medal winning4X100 relay team.

Monro also won the U18 long jump at the 2019 BC Athletics Championships.

As a Langley Mustang, Monro represented Team BC/Yukon at the 2018 National Legion Track and Field Championships, taking gold in the U18 Mens 4×400 relay, plus a bronze in the U16 men’s long jump.

READ ALSO: Langley Mustangs medal at nationals

He has long jumped 6.67 metres outdoors and 6.60m indoors and clocked 7.20 seconds in the 60 metres.

Monro is planning to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Beedie School of Business, specializing in accounting.

“I want to represent the only NCAA school in Canada,” Monro said.

“The excellent coaches and other staff members made me feel welcome, the Beedie School of Business is recognized internationally, and SFU is near my hometown,” Monro remarked.

Monro was one of six signings announced by SFU on Friday, Jan. 29, along with acclaimed sprinter/hurdler Marie-Éloïse Leclair from Candiac, Québec, and four other B.C. high school standouts from Nanaimo, New Westminster, Surrey and Richmond.

“This is one of our strongest recruiting classes ever and I am excited about the impact these young athletes will have on our program,” said SFU Athletics head coach Brit Townsend.

“These are incredibly talented athletes and we look forward to helping them reach their competitive goals and their academic dreams.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleySFUTrack and field

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Just Posted

A coyote travels near human habitation in this photo by Langley Advance Times reader Anjeleesel Vaz, who said it was taken on Old Yale Road in mid-January (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Coyote sightings rise in Langley

Provincial hot line has logged more calls than all of lost year

Nicholas Monro powered to the finish line en route to the victory in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games in 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press file)
Langley’s Monro to run for SFU

Former Walnut Grove Gator track star has a winning way

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley resident saddened watching trees chopped

Langley Township should be protecting trees, local letter writer says

First Place winner of the Celebrating Creativity show was Lynn C.Sykes for “Spring Magnolias,” which will be on display at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, Feb. 19 to March 31. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Celebrating Creativity in Aldergrove

Federation of Canadian Artists to showcase paintings at Kinsmen Community Centre starting Feb. 19th

John Walsh took advantage of the sunny weather to take a recent stroll through Derby Reach Regional Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sunny winter weather brings out the birds

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

fd
Fire ‘deliberately set’ at Mission’s Canadian Tire to conceal shoplifting theft

Police believe crime is unrelated to previous arson at store exactly 2 years ago on Jan. 30, 2019

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

Generation Health is a free and virtual 10-week program for children aged eight to 12 years and their families and is offered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver. (Generation Health/Facebook)
Free healthy-eating, active-lifestyles program offered to B.C. families

YMCA of Greater Vancouver to offer 10-week virtual Generation Health program starting February

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Most Read