Nicholas Meister. (Langley Advance Times file)

Nicholas Meister. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley’s Nicholas Meister plays at 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships

Part of Team Pierce, which is aiming for a Brier berth

Langley’s Nicholas Meister was practicing with his fellow Team Pierce members at the Langley Curling Centre over the weekend to prepare for the 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships that got underway in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

He prepared the ice himself.

Meister, a resident of Langley’s Willoughby area, is a champion curler who also happens to be the Langley club icemaker, in charge of prepping the sheets prior to games.

Meister is lead on the team skipped by Brent Pierce, with third Jeff Richard, and second Jared Kolomaya, which plays out of the Royal City Curling Club in New Westminster.

It is Chilliwack’s first time hosting the BC Men’s Curling Championships, together with the BC Women’s Curling Championship, presented by Best Western.

Both events run till Sunday, Jan. 15 when the championship finals are scheduled.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A surprise for Langley Brier contender

The winning men’s team from the championship will go on to compete at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, ON.

The winning women’s team will compete at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops.

READ ALSO: This Korean-Canadian curler wants to make the sport more diverse. Here’s how.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks honouring the Sedins in February

Just Posted

Langley City paid on-call firefighters were collecting Christmas trees for recycling on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A modest, but puzzling, drop in donations to Langley City firefighters tree chipping fundraiser

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Nicholas Meister. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley’s Nicholas Meister plays at 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships

The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)
Room clears, hitting, bottle throwing: Langley teacher talks stress of disruptive students