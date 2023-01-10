Langley’s Nicholas Meister plays at 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships

Part of Team Pierce, which is aiming for a Brier berth

Langley’s Nicholas Meister was practicing with his fellow Team Pierce members at the Langley Curling Centre over the weekend to prepare for the 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships that got underway in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

He prepared the ice himself.

Meister, a resident of Langley’s Willoughby area, is a champion curler who also happens to be the Langley club icemaker, in charge of prepping the sheets prior to games.

Meister is lead on the team skipped by Brent Pierce, with third Jeff Richard, and second Jared Kolomaya, which plays out of the Royal City Curling Club in New Westminster.

It is Chilliwack’s first time hosting the BC Men’s Curling Championships, together with the BC Women’s Curling Championship, presented by Best Western.

Both events run till Sunday, Jan. 15 when the championship finals are scheduled.

The winning men’s team from the championship will go on to compete at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, ON.

The winning women’s team will compete at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops.

