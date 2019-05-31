A giant video board has been added to make viewing of the various show jumping events at tbird easier to watch as the riders circle the course. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley’s premier equestrian show park prepares for Sunday’s Nations Cup

Thunderbird Show Park is making use of advancements in electronics to enhance the visitor experience

Ronda Payne/Special to the Langley Advance Times

#tbird is totally wired.

Electronic communication is all around and makes its way into sports and even watching sports more than we realize.

World-class horse jumping is no different and at Thunderbird Show Park (tbird), there have been a number of new advancements to make the participant and spectator experience even better by using electronic developments.

In 2018, tbird revealed its 50-square-metre video board with surround sound to make capturing every moment of the event more convenient for spectators sitting outside.

This year, that exceptional viewing experience has been enhanced with new video boards on the fence under the score board, according to Chris Pack, tbird’s chief operating officer and tournament manager.

“The perimeter video board gives the spectators a better experience,” Pack said. “It’s added information on a video board about 40 feet long to start with and expanding in the near future.”

Wi-fi has also been expanded at the show park so that it covers all the spectator areas. This gives people the opportunity to share their show jumping experience when they are at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Canada at the Odlum Brown BC Open at tbird on Sunday, June 2.

Anyone who captures an amazing shot of a horse and rider clearing a 1.6-metre jump, or gets a selfie with an Olympian, is likely to want to post it, Pack said.

This year, tbird will be using the hashtag #beProud to encourage guests to cheer on their nations, and post and share their favourite moments on social media.

“We are proud to welcome the world-class team from Longines Timing to our event as they will be looking after all the scoring and video requirements during most of our international events this year,” said Pack.

President and tournament director Jane Tidball noted that there is also livestream video of the event all week long at tbird.ca/watch-tbird-tv/ and archived segments are also available.

Thunderbird Show Park is also part of the Clip My Horse TV network, found at clipmyhourse.tv and the Nations Cup event will also be broadcast on FEI TV found at tv.fei.org.

“Fans of equestrian [sports] can see events all over the world with the network,” she explained of Clip My Horse. “You can see horses and riders, see when riders are competing, and see how they did.”

To interact with tbird on social media, people can find the show park on Facebook or Instagram at thunderbirdshowpark (or use the hashtag #tbird to share photos) and on Twitter at @tbirdshowpark. They also have their own YouTube channel offering previous event footage and segments about horse jumping at Thunderbird Show Park.

There is bound to be a lot of social media chatter and other forms of connection talking about the Sunday, June 2 event.

Even with all this connectivity happening, the human element is not lost at tbird. It retains its friendly boutique atmosphere that welcomes participants and spectators alike, and with five nations set to compete in the Nations Cup on Sunday, tbird staff will continue to ensure the best experience possible, Tidball said.

“There isn’t anyone here that doesn’t love their job… Everyone is here to carry on the legacy of being friendly, happy, and accommodating.”

