Stellar Jays celebrated their win at the U12C Stellar Region 3 provincial championships on July 11 at the Albion Sports Complex in Maple Ridge. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Stellar Jays take provincial district championships

‘They played their little hearts out,” coach said

Langley’s U12C Stellar Jays won the Region 3 provincial championships, beating two higher-ranked teams to take the prize on July 11 at the Albion Sports Complex in Maple Ridge.

Jays, who play in the Langley Fastball Association (LFA), had an outstanding round robin, ending up seeded third in the gold division.

Stellar Jays went on to defeat the number two seeded Ridge Meadows Thundercats in the semi final, and the number one seeded Ridge Meadows Red Sox 15-13 in the final.

Coach Rob Maione was delighted with the outcome.

“I was super excited to see them win,” he enthused.

“The girls showed amazing tenacity, perseverance, and skill to win the trophy. They played their little hearts out.”

Jays will be back in action next spring, boasting virtually the same lineup and coaches.

“Spring can’t come soon enough to get back out on the field,” Maione said.

At the same championships, LFA’s Langley Chaos took gold in the silver division, while Langley Asteroids and Langley Tigers finished out of the medals.

Region 3, which covers the Fraser Valley and Fraser River zones, is made up of three districts, including Surrey and White Rock in District 3, Aldergrove, Abbotsford, Clearbrook, Chilliwack, Bradner, Yarrow, Hope, Agassiz, Sardis, Vedder Crossing, Langley City, and Township of Langley in District 8, and Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Whonnock, Mission and Deroche in District 14.

Stellar Jays players Maya Bettler (L), Maelle Snyder and Livia Maione (R) demonstrated proper chewing form at the U12C Stellar Region 3 provincial championships on July 11 at the Albion Sports Complex in Maple Ridge (Special to Langley Advance Times)

