Langley’s Tiffany Foster ranked number one in the world

Langley’s Tiffany Foster is the number-one ranked woman rider in the world.

That’s according to the Longines FEI Jumping Rankings for May, which are based on performance and size of prizes, and are updated monthly.

Foster was listed as the highest-ranked Canadian and top female rider in the world, at number 33 in the top 50, up from number 40.

“This was something that I set as a goal for this year so I’m happy to have been able to do it,” Foster told the Langley Advance Times.

“There’s still 32 more spots to go to get to the very top but that’s the next goal,” she smiled.

She displaced fellow Canadian Erynn Ballard, who is now third-highest female jumper at Number 36, after Malin Baryard-Johnsson of Sweden (Number 34).

Foster’s busy schedule included the Nations Cup at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park in early June as a member of Team Canada, which finished fourth.

In May, she competed in Rome, Lexington Kentucky, and La Baule, France.

On June 20, Foster accomplished part of what she has described as her number one goal this season, to represent Canada at the World Championships in Herning [Denmark] in August — and have a podium finish.

Equestrian Canada announced the show jumping team selections to the ECCO Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Championships in Herning would include Foster, riding Figor, with Erynn Ballard and Gakhir Amy Millar and Truman, and Beth Underhill with Nikka VD Bisschop.

As the press conference, a delighted Foster said the foursome already “feel like a team.”

“One thing that is really exciting about this particular team is I think all five of us truly root for each other, and truly love riding with one another, and it really feels like a team, I would say more so than it’s ever felt in my career,” Foster remarked.

She predicted the team would be going into the championships “with a lot of confidence,” adding “we all have each others back and we want to make Canada proud.”

It will be the first time Herning will play host the FEI World Championships for the disciplines of dressage, jumping, vaulting and para-dressage.

The 2022 FEI World Championships will also be the first qualifier of the triennial for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

After starting to ride at eight, at the North Shore Equestrian Centre, Foster moved to Thunderbird in Langley to train with Brent and Laura Balisky. She ended up riding, teaching and managing their Thunderbird Stables until she was 21.

Foster’s career highlights include representing Canada at the 2012 London Olympic Games and the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was a member of the Canadian team at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy, France, and in her Pan American Games debut, helped Canada claim the team gold medal at the 2015 edition held in Toronto.

