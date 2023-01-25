ancouver FC’s latest signing, fullback Marcus Simmons, joins the team ahead of their inaugural CPL season in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance TImes)

Langley’s Vancouver FC signs Edmonton’s Marcus Simmons for inaugural CPL season

22-year-old fullback brings experience and dynamic play to growing Vancouver FC roster

Langley-based Vancouver FC announced the signing of fullback Marcus Simmons as the club continues to build its roster ahead of its inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League.

Simmons, 22, joined Vancouver from his hometown club, FC Edmonton, where he made 24 league appearances and recorded one assist in his first professional season.

“I am excited for this new opportunity with Vancouver FC,” said Simmons. “I learned valuable lessons last season about what it takes to be a professional player and I look forward to applying that insight when representing Vancouver.”

Simmons made the jump to the Canadian Premier League from York University, where he helped the Lions win an Ontario University Athletics silver medal in 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Marcus to our group,” said Afshin Ghotbi, head coach of Vancouver FC. “Marcus showed promise in his first season as a professional and we believe there is even more to come for him as he begins to work in this new environment in Langley.”

Simmons is the eighth player announced as part of Vancouver’s roster, joining attackers Gabriel Bitar, Mamadou Kane, and Nathaniel St. Louis, midfielder Elliot Simmons, left-back/wingback Kahlil John-Wentworth, centre back Rocco Romeo, and goalkeeper Callum Irving.

“By signing Marcus, we are adding another young Canadian player full of potential,” said Rob Friend, president of Vancouver FC. “It is exciting to look at the group of players we have already assembled and see the opportunity there, not only for success in the Canadian Premier League but to play our part in growing the Canadian game as a whole.”

Vancouver FC is set to kick off its first season in the Canadian Premier League in 2023, based in Langley, B.C. The club is committed to being a professional team that commits more to its community than it takes out, in the pursuit of growing soccer in Canada.

