Langley’s Wisotzki sisters shine at GNAC basketball opener

Jessica and Sophia combined to score 37 points but it wasn’t enough as SFU lost 69-60 to No. 12 ranked Western Washington in front of 530 fans in the West Gym.

NCAA Division II fourth leading scorer Jessica scored 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting to lead all scorers but it was her sister Sophia who turned heads Saturday, coming off the bench to score a career-high 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting in 29 minutes.

Sophia’s previous highest scoring game came in her second collegiate game over a year ago when she netted 14 points in a non-conference contest.

The sisters were a combined 5-of-10 on threes with Jessica going 4-of-6. She’s shooting at 70.8 per cent in five games. Sophia added three rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Red Leafs were 7-of-14 on threes in the game.

The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter. Western Washington led 30-23 at the half, and the Vikings led for all of the third quarter. But SFU surged in the fourth quarter, going on a 9-0 run to take the lead 59-58 on a Sophia Wisotzki layup with 3:40 to play in the game.

The nationally ranked Vikings took back control of the game from that point forward, closing on a 10-1 run. The Red Leafs were scoreless for the final three minutes of the game after Jessica Wisotzki scored 1-of-2 free throws at the 2:55 mark.

Sophia is a sharp-shooting guard and lock-down defender from the BC Quad A No. 2 ranked Walnut Grove Gators and her club team VK Basketball.

She is a two-time winner of the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award at the BC Provincial Championships, claiming the honour as a grade 9 and grade 10 student.

At the 2019 BC Provincial 3A Championships, Sophia was a second team all-star and Most Outstanding Defensive Player while Jessica was first team all-star. Walnut Grove lost in the championship final.

Jessica completed her freshman season in 2019-20 where she averaged 4.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 per cent from the field in 13 minutes per game.

