LGF athletes shine at western Canadians

Huge medal haul for team of Langley gymnasts

It was a strong showing for members of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation who were representing Team BC at the western Canadian gymnastics championships in Spruce Grove, Alta. April 26 to 29.

In the junior Olympic (JO) ages 12 to 15 division for women’s artistic gymnastics, Kennedy Duke won gold in the all-around, as well as on the vault. She also took silver on the bars and bronze on the floor.

Duke, Brooke Biggin and Cathy Zhong were all part of the Team BC squad which captured the silver medal.

Emilie Hong, Paula Urquidi and Haley Biggin were part of the gold-medal winning Team BC squad in the JO 10 16+ division.

Hong also won bronze in the all-around and gold on the vault while Urquidi took gold on the beam and Biggin won bronze on the bars.

On the men’s artistic gymnastics side, Blake Morfitt (elite 3 level) won silver all-around as well as gold on the floor, bronze on the rings, parallel bars and high bar and was a member of the silver-medal winning Team BC.

Trevor Ma (elite 4 level) won gold all-around and on the vault. He also took silver on pommels, rings and high bar and bronze on parallel bars. He also won gold for Team BC and was the recipient of the Kyle Shewfelt Award.

Maddy Woznica (level 4) won gold for Team BC and on the parallel bars.

And in the national open category, Brandon MacDonald won gold on the rings and silver on the high bars while Victor Blaine won gold on the pommels and silver on the parallel bars.


