Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Winnipeggers are expected to crowd the downtown streets today to celebrate the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades.

The city will be hosting a parade this afternoon after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their 11th Grey Cup with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary.

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game.

Fans packed Winnipeg’s major airport Monday to welcome home the Canadian Football League champions.

The crowd chanted and screamed as Bombers players walked out from a secure area to a stage set up to celebrate the end of the longest Cup-less streak in the league.

Quarterback Chris Streveler signed autographs and shook hands with the fans, saying the players didn’t fully understand how much the win meant to Winnipeggers until they got off the plane.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Giants trade Kaleb Bulych to Swift Current Broncos for Connor Horning

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley stands with victims of domestic violence

Candlelight vigil draws crowd in Fort Langley to honour women who have fallen through system cracks

Breakfast in Langley is on Newlands Golf Course this morning

Third annual Christmas Wish Breakfast promises a meal in exchange for toys between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m

Langley fire survivors lost home and jobs

Two of the four survivors of the fire were also working on the property

Selfies with owl offers a close-up look at endangered species

Event a first for Spotted Owl Breeding Program in Langley

Cold weather warning issued for Langley area

Homeless are advised to seek shelter at Gateway of Hope

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

UPDATE: Union, Coast Mountain to head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before girl hit in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound loaned vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Most Read