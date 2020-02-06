Loss at BC championships was painful, but Team Tardi still has reason to be pleased

Langley-based team came close to making the Brier on their very first try

Langley-based Team Tardi made it to the B.C. championships and came within a few rocks of getting a berth in the Brier. (Black Press Media)

Tyler Tardi said “it hurts a little” to make it to the final game of the 2020 BC Curling Championships in Cranbrook on Sunday, only to be denied a trip to the Brier.

On Sunday, Langley-based Team Tardi was defeated 10-6 by defending champions Team Cotter, with the help of four stolen ends.

For Jim Cotter and Rick Sawatsky, it was a record ninth B.C. title.

Tardi, whose rink made the jump from juniors a year early, was disappointed, but overall happy with their first season.

“We’ve got a whole lot to be proud of,” Tardi commented.

“They’re [Cotter] a great team.”

In making the move to adult-level; competition a year early, Tardi, his brother Jordan as second, Sterling Middleton as third, and Alex Horvath as lead were prepared for a bumpy ride in their first year.

Despite having “not a whole lot of expectation,” it went better than expected, he said.

In their first appearances on the World Curling Tour, the new Team Tardi won the Prestige Hotels and Resorts Curling Classic in Vernon in October, and made the finals of the Kamloops Crown of Curling and the Red Deer Classic.

Tardi said the team hasn’t had a discussion about whether they will continue to be based at the Langley Curling Centre, but he is “about 100 per cent sure” they will.

Cranbrook Curling Club president Rick O’Neill called the Tardi team “a class act.”

They gave team Cotter a run for his money and I guess in this particular case you can say the veteran won over the newbie but Team Tardi — they’re not going away,” O’Neill commented.

“You can see from how they play that they played almost like a veteran team.”

Tardi won’t be able to take time off just yet.

He and girlfriend Dezaray Hawes qualified for the 2020 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship that takes place at Hope Curling Club from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1.

The fast-paced version of the game features one male and one female curler and the game is played over eight ends (instead of the usual 10).

