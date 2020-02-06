Langley-based Team Tardi made it to the B.C. championships and came within a few rocks of getting a berth in the Brier. (Black Press Media)

Loss at BC championships was painful, but Team Tardi still has reason to be pleased

Langley-based team came close to making the Brier on their very first try

Tyler Tardi said “it hurts a little” to make it to the final game of the 2020 BC Curling Championships in Cranbrook on Sunday, only to be denied a trip to the Brier.

On Sunday, Langley-based Team Tardi was defeated 10-6 by defending champions Team Cotter, with the help of four stolen ends.

For Jim Cotter and Rick Sawatsky, it was a record ninth B.C. title.

Tardi, whose rink made the jump from juniors a year early, was disappointed, but overall happy with their first season.

READ MORE: Tyler Tardi takes aim at men’s competition

“We’ve got a whole lot to be proud of,” Tardi commented.

“They’re [Cotter] a great team.”

In making the move to adult-level; competition a year early, Tardi, his brother Jordan as second, Sterling Middleton as third, and Alex Horvath as lead were prepared for a bumpy ride in their first year.

Despite having “not a whole lot of expectation,” it went better than expected, he said.

In their first appearances on the World Curling Tour, the new Team Tardi won the Prestige Hotels and Resorts Curling Classic in Vernon in October, and made the finals of the Kamloops Crown of Curling and the Red Deer Classic.

Tardi said the team hasn’t had a discussion about whether they will continue to be based at the Langley Curling Centre, but he is “about 100 per cent sure” they will.

READ MORE: Fans gather at Langley Curling Centre to cheer for Team Tardi at BC Men’s Curling Championship

Cranbrook Curling Club president Rick O’Neill called the Tardi team “a class act.”

They gave team Cotter a run for his money and I guess in this particular case you can say the veteran won over the newbie but Team Tardi — they’re not going away,” O’Neill commented.

“You can see from how they play that they played almost like a veteran team.”

Tardi won’t be able to take time off just yet.

He and girlfriend Dezaray Hawes qualified for the 2020 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship that takes place at Hope Curling Club from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1.

The fast-paced version of the game features one male and one female curler and the game is played over eight ends (instead of the usual 10).

– with files from Black Press


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after ‘reckless’ check

Just Posted

Caring like Chris: Aldergrove husband hosts day of giving blood for late wife

He’s asking the community to donate blood on Feb. 8 in honour of his wife, an avid blood donor

VIDEO: Aldergrove students surprise volunteer who cooks them breakfast each morning

Shortreed Elementary breakfast program lead Bella Howat has had to step down due to health concerns

TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 has westbound traffic crawling

Left lane is blocked at 232nd Street in Langley

Loss at BC championships was painful, but Team Tardi still has reason to be pleased

Langley-based team came close to making the Brier on their very first try

VIDEO: Langley father and son raise money to help a third family cope with cancer

For Ashley and Gerald Samborski, it’s personal

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a lookout

Langley man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan for coronavirus

A man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for the illness

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

Most Read