Losses for lacrosse Thunder teams

Timbermen Junior A and Junior Tier 1 teams were victorious against the host Langley Thunder

Despite a pair of goals and three points from Kyle Brunsch, the Langley Thunder dropped a 14-6 decision to the visiting Nanaimo Timbermen in BC Junior A Lacrosse League action on August 1 at Langley Events Centre. (Damon James Langley Events Centre file photo)

The visiting Nanaimo Timbermen are headed back to Vancouver Island with a pair of victories.

Both the Timbermen Junior A and Junior Tier 1 teams were victorious at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon against the host Langley Thunder, winning by scores of 14-6 and 10-6, respectively.

Junior A

Nanaimo had a consistent offensive attack, scoring five goals in the first period, four in the second and another five in the final frame in their 14-6 win. The Thunder were blanked over the game’s first 25 minutes before scoring three goals apiece in each of the second and third periods.

Kyle Brunsch led the Langley offence with two goals and one assist while Trevayne Hunter, Cooper Gettel, Ryan Jensen and Kaden Doughty had a goal apiece.

Nanaimo was led by three goals apiece from Andrew Bowman and Ryan Sheridan while Skyler Wilson potted a pair.

The loss left Langley with a 1-8 record in the BC Junior A Lacrosse League abbreviated regular season. The team will now face the Port Coquitlam Saints on Tuesday (August 3) in Port Coquitlam in game one of the best-of-three series.

READ ALSO: Thunder shocks Saints in 12-10 win

Junior Tier 1

In Sunday’s earlier contest, Langley led 6-4 with a period to play but the visiting Timbermen scored six unanswered goals over the final 20 minutes to leave with the 10-6 victory.

Blake Larsen scored three times with Andrew Joseph, Curtis Goode and Kaden Hunter adding a goal apiece. Joseph also had a pair of assists while Hudson Zazelenchuk chipped in with three assists.

Langley finished the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League regular season with a record of 3-5. They begin their best-of-three series against Maple Ridge on Tuesday (August 3) with game one at Langley Events Centre. The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. and is available to stream for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

READ MORE: Langley Thunder drop two

LacrosseLangley