McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media: Bouchard

NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team

Canada’s coach at the world junior hockey championship says messages from NHL stars serve as a “weapon” to motivate players. Defenceman Evan Bouchard said Connor McDavid told the team to avoid distractions like social media.

The Canadian Press

BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win
VIDEO: Giants begin road trip with win in Red Deer

