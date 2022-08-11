Meet four new national champions, all from the Langley Mustangs Track and Field club

Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club athletes returned from Sherbrooke, Quebec, as new national champions: (from left) Madison Gordon, Mackenzie Hurtubise, Noah Louwerse and Hayden Hall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Four Langley Mustangs athletes who went to the 2022 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships in Sherbrooke, Quebec have returned as national champions.

At the Aug 5-7 event for 17 and younger athletes, Noah Louwerse won three gold medals – in the U16 800 metres, the 1200 metres, and as a part of the Team BC gold medal winning medley relay; Madison Gordon won the seven-event U18 heptathlon (100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-metre dash, long jump, javelin throw, and 800-metre run); Hayden Hall won gold as a member the Team BC 4×400 metre relay team (and took silver as a solo competitor in the U18 400m hurdles); and Mackenzie Hurtubise won the U16 pole vault.

Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club head coach Andrew Lenton summed it up as “very notable achievements” by the competitors.

“All four athletes had top performances on the biggest stage in the country,”Lenton remarked.

“They will all likely be moving on to the collegiate level in the next few years.”

It was the first Legion national championship after the annual competition had to be cancelled for two years in a row due to the pandemic.

Operated by the Legion for nearly five decades, the event attracts close to 1,000 competitors from across the country in the under-16 and under-18 categories to compete in a wide range of running, jumping and throwing events. It is the only youth national track and field championships of its kind in Canada.

