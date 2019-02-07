Meet the Langley members of Team BC

Sixteen locals are part of the provincial contingent heading to the Canada Winter Games

Langley gymnast Paula Urquidi is part of a 12-athlete contingent named to Team B.C. File photo

Langley residents will make up 16 members of Team BC at the 2019 Canada Winter Games that start in in Red Deer, Alberta on Feb. 15, including 12 athletes, two coaches, one mission staff and the assistant Chef de Mission.

As the assistant Chef de Mission, Danielle Williams is the number two-ranked person in charge of making sure the 340 members of the B.C. team can focus on competing.

Williams, with Chef de Mission Jennifer Scott, will oversee 23 team staff, who are charged with handling the details of getting athletes to events on time and other logistical concerns that might interfere with their concentration.

“They take away the distractions,” Williams told Black Press Media..

Williams said Team B.C. is aiming for a top-three placing at this year’s games.

“We have a pretty strong team.”

Williams is director of operations for the BC and Yukon branch of Skate Canada, and has been part of Team BC mission staff at four Canada Games and the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

Kerri Lucas-West will be coaching the Team BC ringette players.

Lucas-West has coached Canada Winter Games three times, Canadian Ringette Championships five times and the BC Winter Games three times.

Susan Kemper was named the Team BC artistic swimming coach.

Kemper is the Synchro BC high performance director and has previously coached the Canadian national team.

Langley athletes:

Ringette: Emma Paradis, Fiona Briner and Hannah Woodman.

Wheelchair Basketball: TJ Jung and Joel Aukema.

Gymnastics: Trevor Ma, Emilie Hong, Paula Urquidi and Cathy Zhong .

Hockey: Keegan Maddocks and Élias Carmichael.

Figure Skating: Mathew Carter.

Coaches:

Ringette: Kerri Lucas-West.

Artistic Swimming: Susan Kemper.

Staff:

Mission staff: Taunya Christine Geelhoed, communications.

Assistant Chef de Mission: Danielle Williams.

Canada Games are held every two years, alternating between winter and summer.

This year, approximately 3,600 athletes, coaches, and managers from every province and territory will compete in 19 sports from Friday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, March 3.

Visit www.teambc.org for the latest news and updates.

Langley resident Danielle Williams is the assistant Chef de Mission for Team BC. Team BC photo

Ringette coach Kerri Lucas-West. Team BC photo