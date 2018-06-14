Memorial midget lacrosse tourney underway in Langley today

The 42nd annual Dennis Hickey Memorial Lacrosse tournament is being held at Langley Events Centre.

Eighteen teams will hit the floor, all in search of gold medals, and they will do so in memory of a lacrosse-loving teen who was taken too soon.

The 42nd annual Dennis Hickey Memorial Lacrosse Tournament gets underway this week at Langley Events Centre. In fact, action gets under way today.

Teams are competing in three midget divisions (A1, A2 and B) for four days of lacrosse action, which wraps up on Sunday with the gold-medal games for all three groups.

The tournament is named after Dennis Hickey, a 17-year-old who passed away in 1976 after the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed. The tournament is one of the longest running minor lacrosse tournaments in all of B.C.

“It is a great honour and a great comfort, both those things,” explained his mother, Verna Hickey.

“He was only 17 and he must have left a mark with what kind of person he was to have someone feel a tournament was a dedication to him.”

Norm Bladu, the father of one of Dennis’ teammates, donated the championship trophy.

Since its inception, either Verna – health-permitting – or another family member has attended the tournament.

And it brings back memories for Verna of just how much her son loved the sport.

Dennis was always an outdoors type, whether that was fishing, skiing, part of the fish and game and 4H clubs or working on either the family’s acreage or helping their neighbours bale their hay.

He was an athlete, playing many sports, and found lacrosse when he was 13, and Hickey had bounds of energy and enthusiasm.

“He had an unlimited amount of energy and lacrosse helped harness that,” Verna said,

“When lacrosse came, it seemed to fill all the areas he had and got rid of that extra attention. He poured it into the sport,” she chuckled. “It vented off some of his extra energy in the right direction (and) taught him he had to be dedicated if he wanted to do well.

Dennis, a goaltender, played so well, he earned most valuable player honours in the league one season.

Tournament details

The 42nd annual Dennis Hickey Memorial Tournament runs Thursday, June 14 to Sunday, June 17 with games happening in both the main arena and fieldhouse at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200th St.

Previous story
Third-period rally secures Langley Thunder victory
Next story
White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Just Posted

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Memorial midget lacrosse tourney underway in Langley today

The 42nd annual Dennis Hickey Memorial Lacrosse tournament is being held at Langley Events Centre.

White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale

Third-period rally secures Langley Thunder victory

Langley’s WLA lacrosse team heads to Naniamo on Sunday to take on the Timberman.

VIDEO: National spotlight turns on Langley Fine Arts School grad

Country singer and songwriter Kristin Carter depends on votes to get her to the Country Music Week.

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Specific location not confirmed

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Province not extending PST, or scrapping homeowners grant

Why has bus traffic disappeared from one B.C. border crossing?

Number of buses crossing into the United States at Sumas down 80 per cent over last decade

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

Most Read