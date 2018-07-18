Monster trucks returning to Abbotsford

The monster trucks are coming back to Abbotsford.

The Monster Madness tour invades the Abbotsford Centre on Sept. 8, with the car crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contests and freestyle action.

Freestyle motocross athletes will also be performing tricks during the show.

Also scheduled is a pit party, giving the fans a chance to meet some of the drivers and get up close and personal with some of the trucks.

It’s the first time in several years that a monster truck event has come to Abbotsford.

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m., with the pit party running from 6 to 7 p.m.

Tickets, before service fees and taxes, are $36.75 (gold pit party), $31.50 for adults and $26.25 for children.

A special pre-sale began today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. and can be accessed by www.ticketmaster.ca/event/110054EFCE262256?did=venue&bba=1.

The general public tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Monster Madness will also have a strong presence at the annual Touch a Truck event, which occurs in the Abbotsford Centre’s parking lot on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hands-on event will feature interactive displays from Monster Madness, Vancouver Aquarium, Search and Rescue, Valley Driving School, Fix Auto and JRFM’s JR Joe and will also be available for photo opportunities. In addition, Monster Madness ticket holders will be able to add on a monster truck ride ticket with proceeds going to charity.

A barbecue lunch to benefit Basics for Babies will also be occurring at the Touch a Truck event. In addition to donations, the event will serve as a drop off location for diapers, baby food, formula and other items.

For more information on both events, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca.