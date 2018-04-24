(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Mud, sweat, and tears in Lower Mainland high school’s Tough Eagle

Students at R.E. Mountain flung themselves into an obstacle course Friday.

Students at R.E. Mountain Secondary climbed ropes, crawled through sand and mud, and flung themselves down a giant slide Friday for the second annual Tough Eagle event at the Langley school.

“It’s school spirit, it’s teamwork, it’s collaboration,” said Kirk Weiss, a teacher and athletic director at R.E. Mountain.

The event promotes “physical literacy,” Weiss said.

Teams of two, three, or four students attack a lengthy timed course that includes running, balancing on a beam, dangling from uprights, climbing over ladders, and climbing hills.

Most teams ran to the end of the course covered in mud, which was (partially) cleaned off by a slide into a large pool full of soapy water at the finish line.

“There’s almost 60 teams,” said Weiss, amounting to about 250 students. There are also four teacher teams this year.

RBC contributed $1,000 to cover the outside costs of a company that helped set up the obstacle course.

 

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

(Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

