Trinity Western’s Ashleigh Barnes was one of two players honoured on seniors night at the Langley Events Centre over the weekend. Scott Stewart TWU Athletics

New program high in victories for Spartans

Fourteen wins for Trinity Western women’s basketball team after back-to-back wins at Langley Events Centre

Two more wins — a new program high — and the Trinity Western Spartans are on the brink of earning a first-round playoff bye.

The Spartans women’s basketball team is 14-4 following a pair of wins, 80-49 and 76-67, over the visiting Thompson Rivers WolfPack over the weekend at the Langley Events Centre.

With two games remaining in the regular season — a pair of road contests in Edmonton against the MacEwan Griffins — the Spartans are assured of a post-season berth but are hoping to also gain a weekend off before commencing the playoffs.

Kayla Gordon finished two assists shy of a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Gordon also padded her lead atop the TWU program scoring record — she had set the new mark the game before — and has now scored 1,143 points over her five seasons.

Gordon and Ashleigh Barnes were celebrated prior to the game on seniors night as Saturday marked their final home game at the LEC.

Barnes finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

“It’s really special to see more and more alumni that I’ve coached now coming back and returning and it just goes to show it’s not just about one person’s journey or two graduating athletes’ journeys. It’s really about the process they’ve been through with so many different people,” said TWU coach Cheryl Jean-Paul.

“All of the sudden you realize every one of your teammates has been an impact in your journey, both on and off the floor. I think for fifth-years it’s a moment to reflect on how many people have impacted who you are becoming as a person. I think that’s just a special experience.

“Most people don’t get this kind of moment when they’re able to step back and look at all the people that have thanked them. I think that’s just something sport allows us to do.”

Tessa Ratzlaff led the Spartans on Saturday with 28 points.

While Saturday’s game finished with TWU on top by single digits, Friday’s contest was much more one-sided with a 31-point final spread.

Ratzlaff was again the high-scorer with 20 points, while Gordon had 14.

Barnes and Kianna Wiens both came off the bench to chip in 10 points apiece.


Kayla Gordon has scored 1,143 points over her five years with the Trinity Western Spartans, the most in program history. Scott Stewart TWU Athletics

